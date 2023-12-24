Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anil Kapoor turns 67: A glimpse into actor's net worth, salary, car collection, properties and more

    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Celebrate Anil Kapoor's birthday by delving into his world of opulence. Explore his net worth, properties, car collection, and more on this special occasion.

    Anil Kapoor, a captivating patriarch in the realm of Bollywood and an exemplar of fitness at the age of 67, has recently garnered attention for his stellar performance in the blockbuster film 'Animal' and his anticipated role as an Air Force commander in the upcoming movie 'Fighter.' Born in 1956, Kapoor has been a distinguished presence in Bollywood, boasting an extensive career with over 100 films to his credit. His illustrious journey and iconic contributions to the film industry have significantly contributed to his substantial net worth. Let's delve into the details of his financial success.

    article_image2

    Net Worth

    As we delve into the financial realm of Anil Kapoor, we uncover a net worth of a staggering 134 crore INR, witnessing a commendable 35% increase in the recent year.

    article_image3

    Salary and Per Film Fee

    Anil Kapoor's annual salary stands at an impressive 12 crore INR, reflecting a monthly income of 1 crore. His per-movie fee is a notable 2 crore INR, showcasing his substantial contributions to the film industry

    article_image4

    Brand Endorsement Fee

    Beyond the silver screen, Kapoor extends his influence to brand endorsements, commanding a fee of 55 lakhs. Notable brands associated with the actor include Spotify, Cred, Malabar Gold and Diamond, Licious, Ariel, Scott Eyewear, among others.

    article_image5

    Anil Kapoor's Property

    Dwelling in the upscale Juhu neighborhood, Kapoor's residence itself is a testament to his opulent lifestyle, boasting a cost of 30 crore INR. The three-storey bungalow is equipped with a private elevator and an expansive closet space, reflecting his penchant for luxury and comfort. However, Kapoor's real estate portfolio extends beyond the boundaries of Mumbai. The actor owns a two-bedroom apartment in Al Furjan near Discovery Gardens, Dubai, showcasing his global investments. Additionally, he possesses a lavish three-bedroom apartment in Orange County, California, and a residence in the prestigious Mayfair district of London, underlining his international footprint.

    article_image6

    Automobile Collection

    In the realm of automobiles, Anil Kapoor's garage is a testament to his refined taste. His collection includes a BMW luxury car valued at a whopping 1.45 crores INR, a white Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a Porsche, Bentley, Jaguar, and an Audi. Each of these vehicles not only represents his passion for high-end automobiles but also adds a touch of sophistication to his lifestyle.

    article_image7

    Anil Kapoor's long-lasting career in Bollywood, along with his various investments and brand partnerships, has propelled him into the category of wealthy individuals. As he continues to entertain audiences with his talent and charm on the big screen, his financial achievements become a motivating example for aspiring artists. It shows that with hard work, talent, and a bit of stardom, one can reap the rewards in the entertainment industry.

