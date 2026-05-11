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Inside Sreemukhi’s New House: Actress Hosts Grand Griha Pravesh for Second Luxury Home
Popular anchor Sreemukhi just moved into a brand-new house with her family. She shared pictures from the housewarming ceremony with her fans. Take a look at her stunning new luxury home in this gallery.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Anchor Sreemukhi
Anchor Sreemukhi is one of Tollywood's most popular hosts right now. Many say she's the next big thing after Suma. While Anasuya left anchoring long back, Sreemukhi is super busy with back-to-back TV shows. She also celebrated her 33rd birthday on May 10.
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Entry into the new house on her birthday
Sreemukhi gave herself the best birthday gift ever—a new luxury house! She performed the housewarming ceremony on her birthday and moved in with her family. She later shared these happy moments with her fans on social media.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Wishes from celebrities
Soon after she posted the pictures, wishes started pouring in from fans and fellow celebrities. Friends like Vishnupriya, Anchor Lasya, Geetha Madhuri, and director Nandini Reddy congratulated Sreemukhi on her new home.
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Sreemukhi's emotional comments
Sreemukhi got emotional while sharing the news. She wrote, 'New house, new energy, new journey,' and added that one must dream big to succeed in life. She also gave a special thanks to her brother and family for their support in making her dream come true.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Second luxury house in four years
This is Sreemukhi's second luxury house in just four years. She had a housewarming for another new home back in 2022. Besides her busy anchoring career, Sreemukhi also acts in movies, though her films as a lead actress haven't been very successful.
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