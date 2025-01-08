Ananya Panday REVEALS marriage plans amid Walker Blanco dating rumors; Read on

Ananya Panday recently opened up about her personal and professional aspirations, sparking excitement among fans. Amid rumors of dating Walker Blanco, she shared her hopes for marriage, a settled home, and career success. With upcoming projects, Ananya remains focused on reaching new heights in Bollywood

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 10:35 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

In a recent interview with Forbes, Ananya Panday shared her personal goals for the next five years. She expressed her desire to settle down with a happy home, plan for children, and surround herself with lots of dogs. These revelations have fueled excitement among her fans, especially amidst ongoing speculation about her relationship with Walker Blanco

article_image2

The rumors of Ananya dating Walker Blanco have gained momentum after several subtle hints. On her birthday, Walker posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, referring to her as "beautiful" and expressing his love. He was also part of her intimate midnight celebration and frequently acknowledges her achievements on social media. Their relationship reportedly began during the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where Ananya allegedly introduced Walker as her partner

article_image3

Walker Blanco, a former model from Chicago, is said to be an animal lover who works at Vantara, an animal shelter in Jamnagar, Gujarat, owned by Anant Ambani. His social media often showcases his affection for exotic animals and wildlife, adding to his unique charm that has intrigued fans

article_image4

Professionally, Ananya is determined to excel in her career and remain competitive in the entertainment industry. She is currently focused on refining her craft and has several upcoming projects, including Call Me Bae 2, Chand Mera Dil, and a historical drama inspired by the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, co-starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan

