Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Bridge-to-be looks ELEGANT in purple-hued ghagra choli

Get ready for a big fat Indian wedding as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on July 12, 2024.

Ahead of the wedding, various pre-wedding festivities are taking place and Radhika's outfits are creating a buzz.

Radhika donned a purple-hued ghagra choli from the Jigyam label to Kokilaben Ambani's Garba-Dandiya party.

Radhika's gorgeous attire featured delicate Lord Shrinath ji themes as well as a combination of handcrafted pearl, marodi, and mochi work.

She styled her ghagra with a beautifully embroidered choli, glossy makeup, had her hair neatly tied, and wore heavy jewelry.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

