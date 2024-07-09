Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amy Jackson SEXY pictures: Actress looks Hot as she drops photos in BIKINI

    Amy Jackson is one of the most popular celebrities, with a large fan base and she knows how to turn heads with her gorgeous images and videos.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    Today, she once again lit the internet on fire when she posted a series of images wearing a sparkly bikini. It quickly became viral.

    article_image2

    Amy Jackson took to Instagram to show photographs of herself in a bikini and posing at a swimming pool.

    article_image3

    Amy is looking stunning as she flaunts her gorgeous curves and cleavage. Amy Jackson became engaged to her actor boyfriend Ed Westwick in January of this year. 

    article_image4

    Amy Jackson is a British actress and model who gained fame for her work in Indian films, particularly in Tamil and Telugu cinema. 

    article_image5

    She has appeared in notable movies such as "Madrasapattinam," "Ekk Deewana Tha," and "2.0." Known for her beauty and acting prowess, Amy Jackson has made a significant impact on the Indian film industry.

    article_image6

    The actress's net worth is said to be about Rs 45 crore as of 2024. She was crowned Miss Teen World in 2009.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Haldi ceremony: A look into the GRAND celebration, watch video RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Haldi ceremony: A look into the GRAND celebration, watch video

    Drama Kar Rahi Hai' Kamal Rashid Khan terms Hina Khan's breast cancer as publicity stunt, watch video RBA

    'Drama Kar Rahi Hai' Kamal Rashid Khan terms Hina Khan's breast cancer as publicity stunt, watch video

    Urvashi Rautela hospitalised in Hyderabad due to fracture; read report RBA

    Urvashi Rautela hospitalised in Hyderabad due to fracture; read report

    WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli attend kirtan at London's ISKON temple RKK

    WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli attend kirtan at London's ISKON temple

    Who is Salama Mohamed? UAE influencer talks about her divorce from Khalid Al Ameri and more RBA

    Who is Salama Mohamed? UAE influencer talks about her divorce from Khalid Al Ameri and more

    Recent Stories

    Laureate of St. Andrew: Modi Honored with Russia's Preeminent Civilian Award despite US Concerns gcw

    Laureate of St. Andrew: Modi Honored with Russia's Preeminent Civilian Award despite US Concerns

    Mumbai Woman spends Rs 2.5 lakh on gold chain for dog, netizens react; video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Mumbai: Woman spends Rs 2.5 lakh on gold chain for dog, netizens react; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Malaika Arora SEXY photos: 50-year-old looks HOT in stylish shimmery off-shoulder dress; check out RBA

    Malaika Arora SEXY photos: 50-year-old looks HOT in stylish shimmery off-shoulder dress; check out

    Radhika Merchant dons yellow lehenga choli for her Haldi ceremony RKK

    Radhika Merchant dons yellow lehenga choli for her Haldi ceremony

    PM Modi receives Russia's highest civilian honour Order of St Andrew the Apostle watch gcw

    PM Modi conferred with Russia’s highest civilian honour Order of St Andrew the Apostle | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon