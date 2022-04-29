Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amber Heard's net worth, also know how much she is demanding from Johnny Depp

    First Published Apr 29, 2022, 3:57 PM IST

    Amber Heard has reportedly sought a payoff from  Hollywood star Johnny Depp in exchange for holding off ongoing public vendetta with their life full of sandals.

    Amber Heard got $5 million for the first film in the 'Aquaman' trilogy and $10 million for the second. Amber Heard has offered Johnny Depp a payoff to delay their current public feud about their life of sandals. In a letter dated May 24, 2016, Heard's attorney Samantha Spector demanded an agreement to "do all necessary to keep this personal matter out of the media glare."
     

    Image: Amber Heard/Insatgram

    "Exclusive use and custody of the black Range Rover, the car she is now driving, with Johnny continuing to make all payments," the actress asked. She also demanded $100,000 in legal fees and $25,000 in "forensic account charges" for "exclusive use and possession of 849 S. Broadway, Penthouse Nos. 1, 3 and 5, with Johnny continuing to pay the mortgage, utilities, and other expenses."
     

    Image: Amber Heard/Insatgram

    Amber Heard net worth in 2022: 
    Amber Heard has an estimated net worth of $8 million, making her a multimillionaire. The original 'Aquaman' film grossed $5 million, while the sequel, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' grossed $10 million.

    Image: Amber Heard/Insatgram

    Initially, the 36-year-old actress wanted to break into the modelling world, but she became a well-known actor. Heard is rumoured to have starred in several films and has also been in a number of television series. She's also recognised for her activism, especially in LGBTQ rights.

    Image: Amber Heard/Insatgram

    Amber Heard's work life, movies and more:
    Amber Heard debuted in the entertainment industry with a series of music video appearances. She went on to make cameo appearances on television series later on. She made her film debut in 2004's Friday Night Lights, following a brief presentation on TV series.

    Image: Getty Images

    The film was a success, and it helped build her name in the business. Drop Dead Sexy, North Country, Side FX, Price to Pay, You Are Here, and Alpha Dog were among her subsequent roles. She also begun making guest appearances on television shows including Criminal Minds and Californication.

    Image: Amber Heard/Insatgram

    Amber Heard was establishing herself as one of Hollywood's leading women by 2008. In 2009, she continued her winning streak, finding roles in both popular and underwhelming films. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp previously worked together in The Rum Diary in 2011. Also Read: Is Anushka Sharma 'bad luck' for Virat Kohli? KRK wants Virat to divorce Anushka

    Image: Getty Images

    Heard spent the next several years in a number of modest films until becoming well-known for her part as Mera, the Atlantean queen, in the DC Extended Universe's Aquaman, which was released in 2018. Also Read: Why over 2 mn people signed petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2?

