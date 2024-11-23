Amaran OTT Release: How much did Netflix pay to Kamal Haasan for digital rights?

Siva Karthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's 'Amaran' is gearing up for its OTT release. The price Kamal Haasan fetched for the OTT rights has become a topic of interest.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

Siva Karthikeyan, Sai Pallavi in Amaran

The film 'Amaran' starring Siva Karthikeyan and Sai Pallavi was a success. Produced by Kamal Haasan under Raj Kamal Films International, 'Amaran' is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan and directed by Rajkumar Periyasami.

 

article_image2

Amaran Movie

Starring Mukund Varadarajan (Siva Karthikeyan) and Indu Rebecca Verghese (Sai Pallavi), the film is ready for its OTT release. Details about the rights sale price and streaming date have been revealed.

article_image3

Sivakarthiekyan's Amaran Film

Released on Diwali (October 31), the film received positive reviews and is a solid hit in Tamil. The Telugu version also saw a great response. Sai Pallavi's performance is being particularly lauded. Trade reports suggest a gross collection of around ₹30 crores. The film will stream on Netflix, likely from November 29 or December 5.

article_image4

Siva Karthikeyan, Sai Pallavi in Amaran

Trade sources indicate that Netflix acquired the OTT rights of Amaran for ₹60 crores from Kamal Haasan's Raj Kamal International, encompassing Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi rights. This is a substantial amount for a Siva Karthikeyan film, but less than other Tamil blockbusters.

article_image5

Amaran

Adapting real-life stories is challenging. 'Amaran' is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a brave soldier from Tamil Nadu who was martyred in a special operation in Kashmir in 2014 and honored with the Ashoka Chakra.

article_image6

Actor Sivakarthikeyan in Amaran

Sai Pallavi's performance as Rebecca Verghese is remarkable. Siva Karthikeyan's transformation for the role is also noteworthy. Other notable performances include Rahul Bose as the army chief, Bhuvan Arora as a soldier, and Geetha Kailasam as the mother.

article_image7

Amaran

Produced by Kamal Haasan and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, 'Amaran' draws inspiration from events in the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film faced competition but performed well in its second weekend. 

