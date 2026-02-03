- Home
Amaal Mallik’s Shocking Claims: Singer Reveals How Demanding Rights Cost Him Work in Bollywood
Music composer Amaal Mallik made a big reveal about low royalties, credit politics, and lower earnings in the Bollywood music industry compared to the South. He explained how composers don't get their due despite delivering hit songs.
Amaal Mallik Exposes the Harsh Realities of the Bollywood Music Industry
Composer Amaal Mallik reveals the dark side of Bollywood, discussing unfair pay, credit politics, and the struggle for artists' rights behind hit songs.
The Fight for Royalties: Composers Forced to Give Up Song Rights in Bollywood
Amaal Mallik explains how composers are often compelled to surrender their rights, receiving minimal payment while music labels earn massive profits from their work.
'Sooraj Dooba Hai' Earned Crores, But Composer Amaal Mallik Got Almost Nothing
Amaal Mallik uses his hit song 'Sooraj Dooba Hai' as an example, stating it made 60-70 crores, but his share from publishing rights was negligible.
South Indian Composers Earn 5x More Than Their Bollywood Counterparts
Amaal Mallik highlights the stark financial disparity, noting that South Indian composers retain rights and earn up to 15 crores, unlike in Hindi cinema.
Speaking Up for Rights Cost Amaal Mallik Film Projects in Bollywood
The music composer claims he was removed from several films as a consequence of demanding fair credit, recognition, and his rightful dues in the industry.
