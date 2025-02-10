Allu Arjun and Atlee to collaborate on highly anticipated film: Full details here

Allu Arjun and Atlee's collaboration has been rumored for a while. After the success of Pushpa 2, the project seems to be gaining momentum. Find out the latest updates on this exciting pairing.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

Allu Arjun and Atlee's Upcoming Film

Pushpa 2's success draws top directors to Allu Arjun. He's been in talks with several Tamil directors, prioritizing those he's comfortable with. Currently, he's working with Trivikram Srinivas and is rumored to be collaborating with Atlee.

article_image2

Allu Arjun and Atlee's Upcoming Film

Rumors of their collaboration began after 'Jawan's' release. While Allu Arjun reportedly showed interest, he didn't initially greenlight the project. Recent reports suggest he's now given the go-ahead.

article_image3

Allu Arjun and Atlee's Upcoming Film

Atlee is currently focused on a Salman Khan film but recently met with Allu Arjun in Hyderabad. The project is reportedly finalized, with script work commencing soon. Sun Pictures will produce the pan-Indian action film, with Anirudh as the music director. Atlee's remuneration is rumored to be 60 crores.

