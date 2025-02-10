Allu Arjun and Atlee to collaborate on highly anticipated film: Full details here

Allu Arjun and Atlee's collaboration has been rumored for a while. After the success of Pushpa 2, the project seems to be gaining momentum. Find out the latest updates on this exciting pairing.

Pushpa 2's success draws top directors to Allu Arjun. He's been in talks with several Tamil directors, prioritizing those he's comfortable with. Currently, he's working with Trivikram Srinivas and is rumored to be collaborating with Atlee.

Rumors of their collaboration began after 'Jawan's' release. While Allu Arjun reportedly showed interest, he didn't initially greenlight the project. Recent reports suggest he's now given the go-ahead.

Atlee is currently focused on a Salman Khan film but recently met with Allu Arjun in Hyderabad. The project is reportedly finalized, with script work commencing soon. Sun Pictures will produce the pan-Indian action film, with Anirudh as the music director. Atlee's remuneration is rumored to be 60 crores.

