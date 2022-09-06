Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All is not well with Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi? Break-up rumours have already begun to surface

    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 7:53 AM IST

    Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen have made headlines a little over a month ago, yet break-up rumours have already started to circulate. IPL founder dropped Sush's name from his Instagram bio. Read more below.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Did Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi separate? After the Indian Premier League (IPL) founder updated his Instagram bio on Monday, September 05, it is the question on everyone's mind.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Lalit surprised the world by declaring his relationship with Sush in July this year. He changed his Instagram bio to pay tribute to his girlfriend, in addition to dedicating a post with both old and new photos of the couple.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “Founder @iplt20 📍🇮🇳INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 🏏- finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47," his bio read until last week.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, on Monday, Lalit’s Instagram bio dropped Sushmita’s mention altogether in less than two months. His updated bio now reads, “Founder @iplt20 📍🇮🇳INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 🏏- 📍Moon."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The change in bio has led everyone to believe that Lalit and Sushmita have ended their love affair. However, the actress and the IPL founder continue to follow each other on Instagram. Lalit and Sushmita are yet to address the rumours.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Only a little more than a month has passed since they made the major news, yet break-up rumours have already begun to surface. While the pair hasn't discussed it or commented on social media, Lalit Modi's Instagram account has undergone a few adjustments that led internet users to this conclusion.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In July, Lalit declared their relationship by sharing a series of images he geotagged as Belgrave Square. "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he captioned the pictures. Also Read: Box Office Report: From Cobra to Karthikeya 2, Sita Ramam check out their Sunday collections

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Additionally, Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend, was recently seen with her. Despite announcing their separation last year, Sushmita and Rohman are still cordial and appear to be the community's newest closest friends. After viewing the video, online users posted a remark asking where Lalit Modi was. Also Read: HOT PICTURES: Urfi Javed wears revealing black dress; flaunts cleavage as fans call her 'sexy'

