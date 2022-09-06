All is not well with Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi? Break-up rumours have already begun to surface

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen have made headlines a little over a month ago, yet break-up rumours have already started to circulate. IPL founder dropped Sush's name from his Instagram bio. Read more below.

Did Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi separate? After the Indian Premier League (IPL) founder updated his Instagram bio on Monday, September 05, it is the question on everyone's mind.

Lalit surprised the world by declaring his relationship with Sush in July this year. He changed his Instagram bio to pay tribute to his girlfriend, in addition to dedicating a post with both old and new photos of the couple.



“Founder @iplt20 📍🇮🇳INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 🏏- finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47," his bio read until last week.



However, on Monday, Lalit’s Instagram bio dropped Sushmita’s mention altogether in less than two months. His updated bio now reads, “Founder @iplt20 📍🇮🇳INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 🏏- 📍Moon."

The change in bio has led everyone to believe that Lalit and Sushmita have ended their love affair. However, the actress and the IPL founder continue to follow each other on Instagram. Lalit and Sushmita are yet to address the rumours.



Only a little more than a month has passed since they made the major news, yet break-up rumours have already begun to surface. While the pair hasn't discussed it or commented on social media, Lalit Modi's Instagram account has undergone a few adjustments that led internet users to this conclusion.



In July, Lalit declared their relationship by sharing a series of images he geotagged as Belgrave Square. "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he captioned the pictures. Also Read: Box Office Report: From Cobra to Karthikeya 2, Sita Ramam check out their Sunday collections

