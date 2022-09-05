Box Office Report: From Cobra to Karthikeya 2, Sita Ramam check out their Sunday collections

With no Hindi release in the last week, the box office was dominated by films from down south. Films such as Cobra and Karthikeya have been minting money since the time of their release, however, the weekend collections for all films saw a dip on Sunday.

The performance of Hindi films at the box office is continuously deteriorating. On one hand, where no Hindi film was released last week, the box office is being ruled by films from down the South. Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger, Chiyan Vikram’s ‘Cobra’, 'Karthikeya 2' and Dhanush's film 'Thiruchitrambalam' are also contesting one another at the ticket window. Even though there are so many films that are running in the theatres, their performance in the past week has not been as great as expected. Check out how these movies performed over the weekend.

Karthikeya 2: The film 'Karthikeya 2' has been receiving a good response from the audience due to positive reviews. It has been 23 days since the film was released. According to initial figures, Kartikeya 2 collected Rs 1.55 crore on the 23rd day. The total business of this film has been Rs 80.31 crore.

Cobra: Chiyan Vikram's film Cobra was released in theatres on August 31. Cobra had a strong opening, but from the second day itself, there was a huge drop in the film's earnings. Even on the weekend, there was hardly any progress. According to preliminary figures, Cobra has done a business of Rs 4.70 crore on Sunday. The total collection of this film has gone up to Rs 35.49 crore.

Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sita Ramam is earning a decent collection in the Hindi belt. The film has done well at the box office in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Looking at its performance in the regional languages, the makers decided to release it in Hindi as well. Talking about the collection of Sita Ramam in South, the film remains in theatres even in the fourth week. According to the initial figures, Sita Ramam in South has collected Rs 1.50 crore on the 31st day. The total business of this film has gone up to Rs 56.31 crore.

