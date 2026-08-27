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Who Is Sanjana Ganesan? Meet Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife and One of India’s Popular Cricket Anchors
Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah's wife, is one of India's most popular female cricket anchors. Their relationship came into the limelight suddenly in March 2021.
Meet Jasprit Bumrah’s Glamorous Wife
Sanjana Ganesan isn't just known as Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's wife. She has made her own name as a top sports journalist and TV personality. This Pune girl's journey to becoming a familiar face on cricket shows has got everyone curious. Here's a look at her background, career, and personal life.
Early Life and Education.
Sanjana Ganesan was born on May 6, 1991, in Pune, Maharashtra, into a loving, middle-class family. She did her schooling at The Bishop's School in Pune and later got a B.Tech degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Technology. Before journalism, Sanjana even showed her talent in modelling and public speaking as a finalist in the Femina Miss India pageant.
Work in Sports Media
Sanjana's journey is quite something. She went from being a tech student and pageant finalist to a respected sports anchor. This shows how versatile and determined she is. Her story, along with her life with one of India's best cricketers, keeps everyone hooked. She's now a big name in both media and sports.
Meeting Jasprit Bumrah: A Love Story.
Sanjana and Jasprit Bumrah first met during an interview for the Indian Premier League. She was a broadcaster, so she was already a known face in the Indian cricket circuit. Their friendship slowly grew into a romance, built on shared interests and mutual respect. The couple tied the knot on March 15, 2021, in a private ceremony in Goa with only close family and friends.
Personal Life and Family
Sanjana and Bumrah started a new chapter in their lives in September 2023. They welcomed their first child, a son named Angad Jasprit Bumrah. Sanjana continues her media work while also sharing glimpses of her family life on social media, balancing her professional and personal worlds really well.
Social Media Presence and Popularity.
Sanjana is very active on social media, especially Instagram. She often shares updates about her life, travels, and work, and has a huge fan following. Thanks to her own professional achievements and friendly personality, cricket fans know her as much more than just 'Bumrah's wife'.
Who is Jasprit Bumrah's wife?
Jasprit Bumrah's wife is Sanjana Ganesan. She is a well-known sports broadcaster who is a regular face during cricket broadcasts and live matches.
When did Jasprit Bumrah marry Sanjana Ganesan?
The couple got married on March 15, 2021. They had a private wedding ceremony in Goa.
What does Sanjana Ganesan do?
Sanjana Ganesan works as a sports broadcaster. Her job involves hosting cricket shows, interviewing players, and covering major tournaments.
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