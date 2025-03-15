Alia Bhatt birthday: Top 10 box-office hits of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor; Check

Read Full Gallery

Alia Bhatt's Highest Grossing Films. Alia Bhatt turns 32! On her birthday, let's check out her highest-earning movies. She debuted in 2012 with 'Student of the Year'

1. Alia Bhatt's 2012 film 'Student of the Year' collected ₹109 crore. The film's budget was ₹55 crore

2. Alia Bhatt's 2014 film '2 States' also earned big bucks. Made on a budget of ₹45 crore, it collected ₹175 crore

3. Alia Bhatt's film 'Kapoor & Sons' was released in 2016. Made on a budget of ₹35 crore, it did a business of ₹144 crore

4. Alia Bhatt's film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' came out in 2017. Made on a budget of ₹45 crore, it earned ₹202 crore

5. Alia Bhatt's film 'Raazi' came out in 2018. Made on a budget of ₹40 crore, it did a business of ₹195 crore

6. Alia Bhatt's film 'Gully Boy' came out in 2019. Made on a budget of ₹75 crore, it did a business of ₹234 crore

7. Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which came out in 2022, created a storm at the box office. Made on a budget of ₹100 crore, it earned ₹208 crore

8. Alia Bhatt's film 'RRR' also came out in 2022. Made on a budget of ₹500 crore, it did a business of ₹1288 crore

9. Alia Bhatt's film 'Brahmastra', which came out in 2022, was made on a budget of ₹350 crore. The film earned ₹431 crore

10. 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' came out in 2023. Alia Bhatt's film was made on a budget of ₹150 crore and earned ₹357 crore

