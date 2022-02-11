  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt overpowers beau Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif; read how

    First Published Feb 11, 2022, 7:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Leaving Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone behind, Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt topped the list of Top 10 Most Popular Female Stars

    Alia Bhatt beats beau Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif; read how RCB

    Every year Ormax Media release a list of top Bollywood actresses, and this year leaving behind actresses like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and many others, Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia has surprised everyone but beating all the above and becoming the number one popular female stars
     

    Alia Bhatt beats beau Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif; read how RCB

    Yes, this is undoubtedly the best news for Alia Bhatt's fans and followers. Alia has hogged the first spots in the Top 10 Most Popular Female Stars list by Ormax Media.
     

    Alia Bhatt beats beau Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif; read how RCB

    Alia Bhatt is currently on cloud nine with her upcoming Bollywood release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also has some big projects in her kitty. 
     

    Alia Bhatt beats beau Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif; read how RCB

    Newlywed Katrina Kaif, who recently got married to URI star Vicky Kaushal, is number two. She will soon start working for Tiger 3, Merry Christmas, and Zoya Akhtar Jee Le Zara.
     

    Alia Bhatt beats beau Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif; read how RCB

    Deepika Padukone spotted the third position; currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her latest release Gehraiyaan. Her outfit during the promotion of the film had sparked a debate online.
     

    Alia Bhatt beats beau Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif; read how RCB

    Kriti Sanon is in the four numbers, followed by Shradha Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Kareena Kapoor is in the 7th spot,

    Alia Bhatt beats beau Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif; read how RCB

    Priyanka Chopra, who welcomed daughter via surrogate last month is in the 8th position, then Disha Patani and in the 10th Sara Ali Khan.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raveena Tandon performs last rites of her father Ravi Tandon RCB

    Raveena Tandon performs last rites of her father Ravi Tandon

    Sonam Kapoor jumps into hijab row, compares it with turban drb

    Sonam Kapoor jumps into hijab row, compares it with turban

    Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James teaser out; fans get emotional RCB

    Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James teaser out; fans get emotional

    Hijab Row: Shabana Azmi Vs Kangana Ranaut spat on social media RCB

    Hijab Row: Shabana Azmi Vs Kangana Ranaut spat on social media

    Family Pack trailer Puneth Rajkumar PRK Production release trailer of Family Pack watch drb

    Family Pack trailer: Puneth Rajkumar’s PRK Production release trailer of 'Family Pack'; watch

    Recent Stories

    Ever heard about a century egg? Lets' see how it looks and tastes - ADT

    Ever heard about a century egg? Lets' see how it looks and tastes

    Happy Hug Day 2022: Quotes, SMS, Status, Wishes for the day drb

    Happy Hug Day 2022: Quotes, SMS, Status, Wishes for the day

    Explained Karnataka hijab row, timeline of events, violence in campus, and HC's observation-ycb

    Explained: Karnataka hijab row, timeline of events, violence in campus, and HC's observation

    AirAsia confirms 'snake incident' during flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau - ADT

    AirAsia confirms 'snake incident' during flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22: KL Rahul, Axar Patel ruled out; selectors announce replacements-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22: KL Rahul, Axar Patel ruled out of T20Is; replacements announced

    Recent Videos

    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur FC climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Muslim women stage protest in Prayagraj

    'This is a form of apartheid': Muslim women hit Prayagraj streets in favour of hijab

    Video Icon
    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon