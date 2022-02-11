Alia Bhatt overpowers beau Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif; read how

Leaving Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone behind, Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt topped the list of Top 10 Most Popular Female Stars

Every year Ormax Media release a list of top Bollywood actresses, and this year leaving behind actresses like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and many others, Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia has surprised everyone but beating all the above and becoming the number one popular female stars



Yes, this is undoubtedly the best news for Alia Bhatt's fans and followers. Alia has hogged the first spots in the Top 10 Most Popular Female Stars list by Ormax Media.



Alia Bhatt is currently on cloud nine with her upcoming Bollywood release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also has some big projects in her kitty.



Newlywed Katrina Kaif, who recently got married to URI star Vicky Kaushal, is number two. She will soon start working for Tiger 3, Merry Christmas, and Zoya Akhtar Jee Le Zara.



Deepika Padukone spotted the third position; currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her latest release Gehraiyaan. Her outfit during the promotion of the film had sparked a debate online.



Kriti Sanon is in the four numbers, followed by Shradha Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Kareena Kapoor is in the 7th spot,