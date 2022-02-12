Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions are all about white sarees and fresh flowers; see pics

With only a few days left for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has been doing a subtle promotion of the film on her social media. All that she is using for it is her pictures in white sarees and a fresh flower in her hair.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Have you been seeing a lot of Alia Bhatt’s pictures in a white saree lately? You certainly must have, if you have been following her on social media. Alia’s Instagram account has lately been filled with her donning different sarees but all in white colour, and accessorizing her hair with a fresh flower.

Alia Bhatt’s sudden posts in sarees are a no-brainer. Yes, she does love draping a saree, but this time around, it is not about her love for them. It is rather about her upcoming film Gangubai Khathiawdi. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt expresses her wish to share screen space with Allu Arjun

Ahead of the film’s release on February 25, Alia Bhatt has been busy promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi where she plays the titular role. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film is based on the life of one of Mumbai’s most famous Lady Dons, Gangubai.

Amidst all her promotional activities, Alia Bhatt has been posting her pictures, draped in beautiful white sarees. Her hair, tied in a bun, are donned with fresh flowers while she wears a black bindi on her forehead. ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Here’s how an ambitious teenager landed in a brothel to become the famous Mafia Queen

These saree looks of Alia Bhatt appear to be a subtle way of promoting the film on all social media platforms. In fact, Alia has also changed her name on her Instagram profile to ‘Gangubai’, adding a white heart to it.

So, why white sarees? Going by the film’s trailers and numerous clippings from the film that is available on the internet, Alia Bhatt’s character Gangubai is shown wearing only white sarees with a red rose in her hair, which reflects Gangubai’s love for the colour white and roses. Thus, Alia Bhatt’s promotion looks have also been kept to the same.

This is not the first time that stars have used their attired for a film’s promotion. When the team of SS Rajamouli’s RRR were in full swing with their film’s promotions, all three – Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were seen wearing shirts with RRR clearly visible on them. RRR also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar were also seen doing something similar with their outfits, during the promotions of ‘Badhaai Do’. With Alia Bhatt joining the club, looks like the film industry has already taken promotional activities to the next level.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a film based on one of the chapters of Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. Gangubai ran away with her lover, married him and was later sold by her husband to a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura red-light area for money. From there began her journey to become one of Mumbai’s mafia queens.

