After exposing the health risks associated with the present footwear, actor Akshay Kumar has offered to assist the Maharashtra Police in redesigning them. The effort might boost cops' well-being and attentiveness while on duty.

Akshay Kumar raised a significant concern about the footwear worn by Maharashtra Police personnel during the FICCI Frames 2025 event in Mumbai. Kumar raised the issue during a chat with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, emphasising the importance of specially designed shoes to safeguard the police force's safety and effectiveness.

Drawing on his sports experience, the actor expressed concern about the strain caused by police officers wearing standard-issue heeled shoes for prolonged periods. He pointed out that these shoes might cause major health concerns, such as slipped discs and spinal disorders, which have a direct impact on the physical health and agility of police officers.

"It’s not an easy job to run in those heels. Mere hisaab se, being an athlete, being a sportsman, I understand the strain it puts on the body — especially the back," Akshay Kumar said at the event, highlighting the daily challenges faced by police personnel.

Kumar added that improved footwear could have a significant impact on the police force. "Agar unke joote change ho jaayein na, toh Maharashtra Police ke liye bahut kaam aayegi woh baat," he stated, underlining the practical benefits such a change could bring, especially for officers who spend long hours on their feet.

According to Kumar, improved shoes would not only reduce health concerns but also enhance police officers' ability to respond rapidly in difficult situations. "They can run much faster than any criminal," he added, suggesting that more comfortable and functional footwear could directly contribute to more effective policing.

During the discussion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis replied positively to Kumar's proposals. He invited the actor to provide design feedback for the new footwear, indicating that the state administration is open to adopt such modifications to help the police force.

Kumar answered eagerly, offering to build a prototype for evaluation.

Kumar expressed confidence in the possible impact of the proposed modification. He expressed his optimism that improved footwear will result in significant gains in the daily efficiency and well-being of Maharashtra's police personnel.

Akshay Kumar's most recent film appearance was in 'Jolly LLB 3'. The actor's next projects include 'Bhoot Bangla', 'Haiwaan', and 'Hera Pheri 3'.