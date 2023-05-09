Akshara Singh VIRAL video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's song 'Ahire Gahire Ka Diye Re;’ is all about LOVE
Bhojpuri video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh light up the screen with their breathtaking dance performance in 'Ahire Gahire Ka Diye Re;' see video
Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh are well-known Bhojpuri performers who always increase the fever when they work together.
Both stars are well-known for their frenetic dancing and hot on-screen chemistry. 'Ahire Gahire Ka Diya Re', one of their songs, is no exception.
Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh are romancing at a bar, and their on-screen chemistry is not to be missed.
In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh complement each other's dynamic and sizzling dancing routines. They are well-known for their energetic dancing and acting abilities.
The song 'Ahire Gahire Ka Diya Re' is about dancing and sensual chemistry, and Akshara and Khesari deliver the goods.
Fans compliment the dance and remark that they are capable of lifting the standard with their performance. On YouTube, the video has received 2,190,990 views. Fans praise the duo and have flooded the comment area with fire and loving emojis.