Akshara Singh VIRAL video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's song 'Ahire Gahire Ka Diye Re;’ is all about LOVE

Bhojpuri video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh light up the screen with their breathtaking dance performance in 'Ahire Gahire Ka Diye Re;' see video

Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh are well-known Bhojpuri performers who always increase the fever when they work together.

Both stars are well-known for their frenetic dancing and hot on-screen chemistry. 'Ahire Gahire Ka Diya Re', one of their songs, is no exception.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh are romancing at a bar, and their on-screen chemistry is not to be missed.



In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh complement each other's dynamic and sizzling dancing routines. They are well-known for their energetic dancing and acting abilities.

The song 'Ahire Gahire Ka Diya Re' is about dancing and sensual chemistry, and Akshara and Khesari deliver the goods.



