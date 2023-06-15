Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pradeep Pandey's BOLD song 'Rani Koin Khani' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Pradeep Pandey and Akshara Singh heat up the internet with their remarkable dance on 'Rani Koin Khani;' see video
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey is well-known for his dancing and acting abilities. Every time he appears on film with his co-stars, he raises the standard. With this unrivalled performance, the Bhojpuri actor never ceases to astound his admirers.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

     Pradeep Pandey's song 'Rani Koin Khanu' is becoming viral online, and fans are obsessed with seeing him alongside Akshara Singh. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are dancing in the video, and their exceptional and bewitching performances are gaining the hearts of their followers.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Akshara Singh makes a gorgeous entrance and delights her admirers with her sensual gestures.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey and Akshara Singh dance with ease and elegance to the song's strong beats, complementing each other with incredible intensity.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are known for their outstanding acting and flawless dance; this song is no exception. On YouTube, the video has received 16 million views. Fans laud the dancing performance, and the hot romance has sparked interest online. 
     

