Akshara Singh's SEXY Bhojpuri bedroom song with Pawan Singh goes viral-WATCH NOW

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's fans are amazed to see her romantic dance with Pawan Singh in the song of ‘Tani Fere Di Balam Ji Karvatiya’ from the film Satya.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are the most powerful couples in the Bhojpuri film business. Their videos and songs on social media continue to become popular.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

On YouTube, one of 'Tani Fere Di Balam Ji Karvatiya's songs from the film Satya is attracting admirers once more. Fans are astonished by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The duo gave a fantastic dancing performance to the tune. Social media users are rapidly spreading this song, and they seem to enjoy this couple's romance very much. Up to this point, 25,425,379 people have seen the video.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This song is spreading like wildfire. This couple's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube