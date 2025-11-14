Ajay Devgn's family, including wife Kajol and mother-in-law Tanuja, attended a screening of his new film 'De De Pyaar De 2'. The actor later shared advice for aspiring actors, emphasizing the importance of self-belief and following one's passion.

Family and Friends Attend 'De De Pyaar De 2' Screening

Ajay Devgn's family members and friends on Friday evening gathered together to watch his latest release 'De De Pyaar De 2'. Kajol and her mom, Tanuja, were spotted arriving for the screening in Mumbai. Ajay's mother, Veena Devgan, was also spotted. Ajay's nephews, Aaman and Danish also came to watch their mamu's film. Ajay's close friends, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, also attended the screening.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Directed by Anshul Sharma, 'De De Pyaar De 2' stars Ajay Devgn, Meezan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan in key roles.

Ajay Devgn on Self-Belief and Passion

While interacting with the media in Delhi during film promotions, Ajay Devgn highlighted the importance of "self-belief" and asked individuals to follow their "instinct" and work hard. "You really need to believe in yourself. You need to trust your instincts and keep working. I don't think there's a place for too much insecurity. I think life is too short for that," said Ajay Devgn.

The 'Singham' actor also shared words of advice for the young and upcoming actors. He encouraged the individuals to follow their passions wholeheartedly in life without worrying about success and failure. "I keep telling the younger generation also. If you really like something from your heart, go ahead and do it. Whether it works or not, we'll see later. If you like something from your heart, then you should do it," added Ajay Devgn. (ANI)