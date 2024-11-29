Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 7 Bollywood actresses earning more than their husbands

Explore the inspiring stories of Bollywood actresses who have achieved remarkable success and earn more than their star husbands.

Several Bollywood actresses have set high standards with their achievements. They are talented, successful, and many out-earn their spouses. Meet 7 such actresses.

Ranveer Singh often praises Deepika Padukone as his inspiration. He admires her path and celebrates her achievements, setting a positive example.

Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood's top actresses, is married to Ranbir Kapoor. While Ranbir is a popular actor, Alia's career currently shines brighter.

Archana Puran Singh's success surpasses her husband's, a fact they embrace. She advocates against gender stereotypes and celebrates individual achievements.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is married to the supportive Saif Ali Khan. He celebrates her success and appreciates her financial contributions to their family.

Bipasha Basu, a leading Bollywood actress, often earns more than her husband, Karan Singh Grover. Her style has captivated a large fan base.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's success outshines Abhishek Bachchan's, but she values him as a life partner. He handles comparisons with grace and positivity.

Urmila Matondkar, known for her role in Rangeela, is married to businessman Mir Mohsin Akhtar. Her iconic Chamma Chamma song remains popular.

