Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 7 Bollywood actresses earning more than their husbands

Explore the inspiring stories of Bollywood actresses who have achieved remarkable success and earn more than their star husbands.

article_image1
Several Bollywood actresses have set high standards with their achievements. They are talented, successful, and many out-earn their spouses. Meet 7 such actresses.

article_image2

Ranveer Singh often praises Deepika Padukone as his inspiration. He admires her path and celebrates her achievements, setting a positive example.

article_image3

Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood's top actresses, is married to Ranbir Kapoor. While Ranbir is a popular actor, Alia's career currently shines brighter.

article_image4

Archana Puran Singh's success surpasses her husband's, a fact they embrace. She advocates against gender stereotypes and celebrates individual achievements.

article_image5

Kareena Kapoor Khan is married to the supportive Saif Ali Khan. He celebrates her success and appreciates her financial contributions to their family.

article_image6

Bipasha Basu, a leading Bollywood actress, often earns more than her husband, Karan Singh Grover. Her style has captivated a large fan base.

article_image7

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's success outshines Abhishek Bachchan's, but she values him as a life partner. He handles comparisons with grace and positivity.

article_image8

Urmila Matondkar, known for her role in Rangeela, is married to businessman Mir Mohsin Akhtar. Her iconic Chamma Chamma song remains popular.

