    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Net Worth: Know about their assets, income, properties and more

    Do you know the net worth of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most prominent couples? How many crores have they earned together?

    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 11:40 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the Bollywood couples who got married in 2007. The couple has a daughter named Aaradhya. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the richest couples in the country. Do you know their net worth?

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's net worth is around Rs 776 crores. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan's personal wealth is Rs 280 crores. But Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's assets together are almost Rs 1,056 crores. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan own a luxurious villa in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. It also has a swimming pool, modern kitchen, private golf course, spacious walking track. It has many facilities.

    Along with 5 luxurious bungalows belonging to the Bachchan family, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have bought several expensive apartments in premium residential towers in Mumbai.

    Located in Signature Island, a premium residential project in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The Bachchans bought this 5 BHK apartment in 2015 for Rs 21 crores. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also own a luxurious apartment on the 37th floor of Skylark Towers.

    Apart from real estate, Abhishek has also invested in sports. He owns two teams: Jaipur Pink Panthers, a Pro Kabaddi team and Chennaiyin FC, an Indian Super League team.

    The Bollywood couple is one of the few celebrities in the industry to own a Rolls Royce. They own a Rolls Royce Ghost car worth 7.95 crores. The couple also owns a Bentley Continental GT luxury car.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan own several cars including Mercedes-Benz GL63 AMG, Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350D, Audi 8L, Lexus LX 570 and Mercedes-Benz S500.

