Aishwarya Lekshmi expressed deep anger over fake videos created with AI tools. She refused to tolerate strangers altering her pictures and presenting them in a vulgar way without her consent. She deleted her social media accounts because she hated watching such disgusting content.

Society might still struggle with this deepfake menace. But the actress found mental peace by stepping away from the internet. She simply could not sit back and watch random people misuse her personal photos.