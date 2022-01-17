Celeb spotted: Arjun Kapoor to Malaika Arora, Vijay Deverakonda, stars that nailed their fashion game

From Malaika Arora's lunch date with Arjun Kapoor to Vijay Deverakond and Tamannaah Bhatia slaying their airport looks, the fashion game on Sunday was on point for the celebs.

From lunch dates to airport spotting and more, the stars in the city were seen at various locations. And as they stepped out, they nailed that fashion game, putting their best foot forward. Whether is it Malaika Arora's hot white dress or Tamannaah Bhatia's oversized t-shirt, the stars rocked their style on Sunday. You can also take inspiration from some of them for your next outing to a club or just a casual coffee date.

He may be a debutant in the film industry but he sure knows about how important it is to dress well. Ahan Shetty's brown pull over and blue denim are a classic casual look for this winter.

Arjun Kapoor's cyan coloured oversized hoodie scores good on our fashion scale. The actor does not just look comfortable in it but also proves that one can never go wrong with an oversized pullover.

Speaking of oversized pullovers, actor Huma Qureshi was also spotted at the airport in a rustic orange oversized pullover. Taking the increasing number of Covid-19 cases into consideration, Huma had worn a black face shield as well, part from the black fce mask.

Kartik Aaryan was seen wearing a white printed loose shirt with half sleeves. He was earlier spotted in Bandra nad was later seen playing foot in the evening. He has been sighted a lot at football sessions, lately.

Shunning all the rumours about their break-up once again, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor headed out for a lunch date in Mumbai on Sunday. Malaika looked hot ina white dress that came with ripples and a plunging neck line. Recently, tehre were rumours that Malaika and Arjun had broken up but the latter had quashed all the rumours by sharing a mirror selfie with Malaika on his social media.

South actor Raai Laxmi was seen wearing a black top and high-wasite black pants, The actor looked every bit pretty as she pulled an all-black outfit with minimal jewellery and no make-up look.

Tamannaah Bhatia has also jumped on the oversize bandwagon for the day as she chose to wear a white oversized shirt over her casual attire. Tamannaah's yellow sunglasses added a dash of colour to her rather monotonic outfit. Nonetheless, she continued to look effortlessly hot.

Television actor Tina Datta was spotted at the airport on Sunday. With funky pink sunglasses, faux leather pants, a grey sweatshirt and a pink handbag, Tina looked quite the chic in her airport look.

One person who was a total miss at the fashion game was Urfi Javed. The Bigg Bos OTT fame has made her name for the atrocious sense of fashion that she has. Time and again, Urfi has been seen in some of the more bizarre outfits. And on Sunday, she was again seen in something terrible. She wore a black lacy bodycon-looking top over a pair of blue jeans.