Urfi Javed's revealing blue cobweb top and matching shorts screams fashion horror

The Bigg Boss OTT fame, Urfi Javed was trolled on social media once again for her outfit that looks like a few pieces of cloth stitched together.

Urfi Javed is not new to trolls; she is often trolled for her obnoxious dressing sense. And once again, the Bigg Boss OTT fame has given one more reason for the social media users to troll her. From a black cut-out dress to a cut-out pantsuit, Urfi has made headlines for her clothes.

On Friday, she was snapped in Mumbai, getting out of a car in a blue dress. But the dress that she wore seemed anything like a normal dress that one would wear. In fact, it appeared to be made out of stitching a few pieces of clothes and strings together with a bikini and shorts. For her look, Urfi Javed curled up her hair and tied them in a high messy bun. She wore white stilettoes and danglers to finish her look. Check out her look here:

Soon after the pictures and videos of Urfi Javed’s latest ‘fashion creation’ went up on social media, the users were quick in reacting to it, dropping some hilarious comments. One of the users asked if a rat had eaten the dress that she wore. Another user said that instead of a cut-paste dress, it rather appears to be a ‘cut and waste’ dress. There were some who also asked if her dress was made out of torn pieces of clothes put together.

Urfi Javed’s dress that appears to me two – one is the skirt, and the other is stringy-top, got many users to think about how she wore it. With so many strings attached to the supposed top, a user asked in the comments section as to how did Urfi manage to wear it right.

This is not the first time that Urfi Javed has become a favourite topic of discussion for the trolls. She, who has a bizarre sense of fashion, has always grabbed attention for her attire. Recently, Urfi was seen in a grey pantsuit which also appeared like a few pieces of clothes put together and stitched abruptly.