    Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker welcome baby girl

    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    House of Gucci star Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker have welcomed their second child, a daughter. Adam was last seen in the sports biopic Ferrari, which received mixed reviews from critics. 

    Hollywood star Adam Driver and his wife, actress Joanne Tucker, just had their second child, a baby girl. According to reports, the actor revealed the good news at a Saturday Night Live dress rehearsal.
     

    "I asked for a baby girl last year, and I got it, which is exhausting." So I'm wishing for Ambien this year!" According to Page Six, Driver said. Driver and Tucker had their first child, a boy, in 2016. The report on the subject was released in 2018.

    Tucker's sister revealed the news when she posted some images of Tucker's pregnancy and baby shower. Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker met at Juilliard School in the early 2000s and married in a covert vacation wedding in June 2013.

    Adam Driver has characterised his connection with his wife in a gushing tone, saying that she is the one who keeps him calm and grounded despite the 'Hollywood chaos.' Adam Driver was most recently featured in the sports biopic Ferrari, which earned mixed reviews from reviewers. 

    When Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker welcomed their kid in 2016, Driver's sister-in-law first spread the news on Instagram. These pictures were taken during a combined baby shower when the pair called themselves "new moms." Despite the event's public recognition, the couple has largely kept specifics about their children, especially their first son, out of the spotlight. 

    While the Star Wars star hasn't said much about his kid in public, he did speak up about him on Late Night With Seth Meyers in March. During the conversation, Driver opened up about his decision to play 65, stating that it was motivated by his son's passion of dinosaurs. 

    He said, “It was like dinosaurs and laser guns, and he’s into dinosaurs, so I was like, ‘I’m in.’ Then, we went, and he kind of knew everything. The guy was introducing [the dinosaurs] like, ‘Oh, this might be a little scary. Don’t be scared.’ He’s like, ‘No. Gallimimus. Eoraptor.’ He was naming everything. He was really into it.”

