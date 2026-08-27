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Shakeela’s Heartbreaking Confession: ‘They Loved My Money, Not Me’—Betrayed by Her Own Sister
Actress Shakeela, who was once a huge sensation in the South Indian film industry, has revealed in an interview that her own sister cheated her out of crores of rupees. She shared the painful details of her life and career.
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South Indian film industry's popular actress Shakeela
Shakeela, once a top actress in South Indian cinema, has shared some heartbreaking details from her life. In a recent interview, she said her own sister took away crores of her earnings. She even said, "I pray she doesn't come back, because I have no money to give her now." Her words have once again created a stir in the film industry.
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The actress who rose to stardom
Shakeela became a huge name in the Malayalam film industry from the year 2000. In just a few days, she achieved star status. People would flock to theatres to watch her films, just like they did for superstars like Mohanlal and Mammootty. Her 2000 film 'Kinnarathumbikal', made on a small budget of just Rs 12 lakh, earned around Rs 4 crore and set a new record. This success created a new trend in Malayalam cinema called the 'Shakeela Tharangam' or 'Shakeela Wave'. The actress says she earned about Rs 4 crore when she was at the peak of her popularity.
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Where did all the earned money go?
When the interviewer asked where all her money went, Shakeela replied sarcastically, "Everything is safe with my sister, she is happily settled." When asked who cheated her the most, she clearly said, "My own sister." She added that she used to feel sad that her sister didn't visit her, but now she feels it's better she stays away because there's no money left to give.
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I am not a criminal
Years ago, Shakeela wrote in her autobiography, "I am not a criminal, but I am sad." This recent interview confirms why she felt that way. She explained that the people around her never really loved her; they only loved her money.
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I got a good salary
Shakeela completely denies the accusation that the film industry exploited her. "I got a good salary for the work I did. So, they did not use me," she says. She also doesn't believe the rumour that big stars in Kerala tried to stop her growth. "In front of them, I am like a small blade of grass. They are big people, with big hearts, they wouldn't do such things," she states. She also mentioned that she always knew her popularity was like a wave that would eventually end one day.
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If I am born again, I will become an IPS officer
Shakeela says she has no regrets about the films she acted in. She even asks the interviewer, "It's because of those films that you are interviewing me after 26 years, right?" However, she says if she got a chance to live her life again, she would not choose the same profession. Her dream was to study well and become an IPS officer. She lost interest in studies because her teachers used to beat her in school. But now, she confidently says her memory is sharp and she can easily learn anything.
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