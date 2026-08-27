6 6 Image Credit : Instagram

If I am born again, I will become an IPS officer

Shakeela says she has no regrets about the films she acted in. She even asks the interviewer, "It's because of those films that you are interviewing me after 26 years, right?" However, she says if she got a chance to live her life again, she would not choose the same profession. Her dream was to study well and become an IPS officer. She lost interest in studies because her teachers used to beat her in school. But now, she confidently says her memory is sharp and she can easily learn anything.