Actress Sai Pallavi to star alongside Prabhas in THIS movie; Read on for details

Reports suggest Sai Pallavi might star alongside Prabhas in the upcoming film 'Fauji.' She has reportedly been approached for the second female lead role. This news is currently trending on social media.

Natural beauty Sai Pallavi has fans everywhere. From her first film, she has captured the hearts of movie lovers with her beauty and acting. Currently, her film 'Tandal' is ready for release.

Directed by Chandu Mondeti, this film stars Akkineni Naga Chaitanya as the lead. After this, Sai Pallavi has a long list of films. The news that Prabhas's film is also on that list is now being discussed everywhere.

'Fauji' is one of the most anticipated films starring Prabhas. Newcomer Iman Ismail Alias Imanvi has been selected as the female lead. However, it is said that there is an opportunity for another heroine in this film.

It is reported that Sai Pallavi has been approached to play that role. 'Fauji' is being made against the backdrop of World War II. It is learned that Prabhas is playing the role of a Brahmin youth in this.

It is said that there are some scenes in the backdrop of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj he founded. It is said that Sai Pallavi is being asked to be the heroine for a flashback episode of about 30 minutes.

There are a few others on the list along with her, but director Hanu Raghavapudi's first choice is said to be Sai Pallavi. It is said that he recently met her and told her about the story and the character, but no final decision has been made yet.

Latest Videos