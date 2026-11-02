Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 61st birthday by unveiling Tu Mil Jaaye, the first song from his upcoming film King. Featuring Deepika Padukone, the track includes a musical collaboration with Ed Sheeran and is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Shah Rukh Khan Unveils First Song From King on 61st Birthday

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans on his 61st birthday by unveiling the first song from his upcoming film 'King' on Monday. Along with the on-screen chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, the track also offers a glimpse to the audience into the world of 'King'.

On Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday, the makers of 'King' shared a love song titled 'Tu Mil Jaaye', which features on-screen romantic chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is jointly sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, while its English rap has been penned by Ed Sheeran, bringing together Indian and international musical talent. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track features lyrics written by Kumaar.

A Cinematic Glimpse into King

Giving audiences an exciting glimpse into the world of KING, the music video opens with Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue, 'Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de", immediately setting the tone for his character. What follows is a peppy romantic dance track that brings Bollywood's much-loved Arijit Singh together with global pop sensation Ed Sheeran, creating a musical collaboration that bridges two worlds, with singer Madhubanti Bagchi adding her magical touch.

The track offers a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's romantic relationship, as the two are seen enjoying romantic getaways, visiting cafes and spending quality time together on a beach. However, the romantic moments take a turn as the narrative shifts to Shah Rukh's involvement in illegal smuggling in the film, hinting at trouble in paradise. The video closes with another powerful dialogue by SRK, “Iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai, ab duniya jalaye bina manega nahi," bringing the focus back to the aura and intensity that define KING. One of the highlights of the movie was the action moments and slick transitions. The T Series shared the song on their Instagram handle on Monday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Release Details

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, KING arrives in cinemas worldwide on 24 December 2026. (ANI)

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