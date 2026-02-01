KGF Star Yash’s Mother Pushpa in Verbal Spat, Police Rush In
The Vidyanagar site conflict between actor Yash's mother Pushpa and Devaraj has resumed. Pushpa fought Devaraj about building a compound on the disputed land, prompting a police intervention.
The Vidyanagar site dispute between actor Yash's mother, Pushpa, and GPA holder Devaraj escalated again on Saturday. A scuffle broke out when Devaraj tried to build a compound on the disputed land, which Pushpa strongly opposed.
As news spread, supporters from both sides gathered, creating a tense atmosphere. Police arrived promptly, intervened, and defused the high drama.
The police objected to the construction work since the case is still in court and sent the workers away.
The compound construction has now stopped. Police have told both parties to come to the station with their documents. Upset with the police's action, Pushpa went inside her house.
The argument flared up again on Sunday. When Devaraj claimed he had a court order, Pushpa aggressively demanded to see the order copy.
Pushpa said, 'If you can't give the copy, call the judge here.' Devaraj questioned if a judge would come. A person with Pushpa asked for proof of ownership, to which Devaraj replied he gave it to his lawyer.
Pushpa Arun Kumar taunted him, 'Are you trying to act tough in front of Yash's mother?' She then questioned the media, asking if they were there to film or to check documents.
