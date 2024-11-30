Actor Sharad Kapoor accused of sexual harassment, FIR filed in Mumbai Khar

Actor Sharad Kapoor faces sexual harassment allegations from a 32-year-old woman, leading to an FIR filed at Khar police station. He denies the claims and is under investigation.



Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor, known for films like Josh and LOC Kargil, is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment. A 32-year-old woman has filed a complaint against him at the Khar police station, accusing him of inappropriate behavior and forced touching.

Allegations of Deception and Assault

The victim claims that Kapoor invited her to his residence in Khar, allegedly under the pretext of discussing a professional project. Upon arriving, she discovered that the location was not an office, as expected, but Kapoor’s home. She further alleges that he attempted to sexually assault her.

The Incident at Kapoor’s Home

According to the woman, once she arrived at Kapoor's home, he led her from the kitchen to the bedroom, where he was found unclothed. She reportedly asked him to dress and behave appropriately, but he allegedly tried to hug her inappropriately. The woman managed to escape the situation.

Police Complaint and Investigation

Following the incident, the woman, also an actor and producer, reported the matter to the Khar police. An FIR was filed against Kapoor under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including assault and sexual harassment. The police have started looking into the situation.

Kapoor Responds to Allegations

Sharad Kapoor, who was unaware of the FIR until contacted by police, denies the allegations. In an interview, he claimed the incident did not occur and expressed confusion over the case. He stated he was currently in Kolkata and was unaware of any forced behavior on his part.

