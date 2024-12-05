Actor Salman Khan threatened by trespasser at Dadar set, invokes Lawrence Bishnoi; Read on

Salman Khan's security was compromised when a man threatened his bouncer at a Dadar shooting set, invoking gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name. Police have questioned the suspect.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 10:26 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

Salman Khan’s security is once again under scrutiny after a man, Satish Sharma, entered his shooting set in Dadar. The incident escalated into a scuffle when Sharma demanded to take photos, eventually threatening the actor's bouncer by invoking gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name.

 

article_image2

The altercation took place on Wednesday evening at a location near Matunga Railway Station. During the heated argument, Sharma allegedly provoked the bouncer, leading to a tense moment where he threatened, “Should I call Bishnoi?”. The police detained Sharma for questioning and found no criminal background.

 

article_image3

This security breach follows a series of threats against Salman Khan, primarily linked to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. These threats stem from a 1998 poaching case involving the actor, where he killed blackbucks, a sacred animal to the Bishnoi community, during a film shoot.

 

article_image4

In response to growing concerns over his safety, Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ security and AI-powered surveillance. This includes high-resolution CCTV cameras with facial recognition technology to safeguard the actor from future threats, ensuring a tighter security protocol for the superstar.

