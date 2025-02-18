Action king Arjun to play the villain in Dhanush’s next film? Here’s what we know

Arjun, the star hero who has impressed as a villain against star heroes like Vijay Dalapathy and Ajith, is now getting ready to face off against Dhanush.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 2:15 PM IST

Dhanush is one of the busiest stars in the Tamil film industry. His upcoming directorial venture, Neelavukku Ennamele Naadi Koppam, is set to release on February 21st. However, he is so occupied with other commitments that he is unable to participate in the film’s promotions.

Currently, Dhanush is shooting for Raanjhanaa 2, the sequel to his hit Bollywood film Raanjhanaa. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film's shooting is taking place at a college in Delhi.

 

After completing Raanjhanaa 2, Dhanush will begin the release preparations for Idli Kadai, a film he directed and acted in. Produced by Dan Pictures, the movie is set to hit theaters on April 10. Alongside Dhanush, the film features Arun Vijay and Nithya Menon in key roles.

Apart from these projects, Dhanush has a packed schedule with back-to-back films. He will be working on Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula in Telugu, as well as films directed by Vignesh Raja and Lover Ball director Thamilarasan Pachaimuthu. Additionally, he is also set to star in the much-anticipated Ilaiyaraaja biopic.

 

 

Dhanush is going to join next in the film directed by Vignesh Raja. This film is being produced by Isari Ganesh under the banner of Wells Films. The shooting of this film is going to start soon.

Pre-production work for this film is already going on at a brisk pace. Especially the selection of actors and actresses who will act along with Dhanush is going on in full swing. In this sequence, an update has come about the actor who is going to play the villain for Dhanush in this film.

 

Action King Arjun is going to play the villain for Dhanush in the film directed by Vignesh Raja. Arjun has already impressed as the villain for Vijay in the movie Leo and recently for Ajith in the movie Pattudala. In view of the response received by these two big films, Arjun has agreed to act as the villain for Dhanush. It is reported that an official announcement regarding this will be made soon.

 

 

