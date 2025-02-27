Aashram 3 REVIEW: Fans go gaga over Aditi Pohankar, Bobby Deol's performances; read on

Aashram 3 Part 2 Twitter Review: The popular web series Aashram has ended after three seasons, and audience comments on the last episode are now appearing on the internet.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 3:13 PM IST

Aashram 3 Part 2 review: Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is now available on Amazon MX Player. The criminal thriller web series, starring Bobby Deol and Aditi Pohankar, has been one of the most eagerly awaited. Part 1 ended on a cliffhanger, and fans anxiously anticipated the publication of Part 2. The early reviews are now available since the wait has ended. If you're intending to see Aashram Season 3 Part 2 soon, here's a little review from the audience

article_image2

One fan said, "Bole toh jhakaas. Bobby Deol is indeed the star of the series and he deserves all the praise. The crispy storyline and amazing direction from Prakash Jha saab will act as a catalyst for the success of the web series."

article_image3

Where can you watch Aashram season 3, part 2, online?

The best part about Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is its free streaming. Viewers can stream the web series without paying a single penny. Yes, you read that right! Fans can watch the full six episodes in HD format on Amazon MX Player.

article_image4

The makers have ensured that the grand promotions and intriguing trailer capture the audience's attention. And the magic seems to be working well.

article_image5

About Aashram Season 3 Part 2

Political intrigue, treachery, and secret secrets await in this intriguing continuation. Expect a wild ride with surprising twists and turns as the story races to its next chapter. The plot centres on Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deal, a mysterious godman with a large following of disadvantaged followers.

article_image6

They are devoted to Baba Nirala and would do everything he says. Under the surface, Baba Nirala is a crafty con artist who tricks his devotees into giving up their fortune and staying at his ashram for life.

article_image7

The narrative shows Baba Nirala's impact goes beyond spirituality as politicians strive to use his vast following for electoral benefit. Hukum Singh and current Chief Minister Sundar Lal compete for Baba Nirala's backing, knowing his followers might influence the State Legislative Assembly Elections. When popular singer Tinka Singh partners up with Baba Nirala to promote his new song, the godman's already substantial power grows.

For more reliable and latest news
