Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's Age Difference: Did you know actor's new girlfriend has 6-Year-Old Son?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, already divorced twice, introduced his new girlfriend on his 60th birthday.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 4:43 PM IST

Age Difference Between Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt : Aamir Khan is known as Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood. He is currently 60 years old. Born in Mumbai in 1965, Aamir Khan celebrated his 60th birthday grandly. On Thursday, Aamir Khan celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake in front of the media and fans. Everyone was shocked when Aamir Khan said something at that birthday celebration. 

article_image2

Aamir Khan's new girlfriend

Aamir Khan, who has already married twice and then divorced, introduced his new girlfriend. His new girlfriend's name is Gauri Spratt. As soon as he introduced his girlfriend, he also talked about his 3rd marriage. Aamir Khan has been in love with Gauri for the past 18 months. Gauri is from Bangalore. She runs a salon. 

 


article_image3

Who is Gauri Spratt?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School. In 2004, she did an FDA Styling and Photography Fashion course at the University of Arts in London. Currently, she runs a salon called BBlunt in Mumbai. Speaking to the media on Thursday, she said that she is working in Aamir Khan's production company. Gauri has a six-year-old son. Gauri, who said that she has known Aamir Khan for 25 years, said that she has been in love for the last 18 months,

article_image4

Aamir Khan about 3rd marriage

Aamir Khan has already married Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao and divorced them due to differences of opinion. Aamir Khan has three children through 2 marriages. Aamir Khan said that his son and daughter also like Gauri. So when asked when he would marry Gauri, Aamir Khan replied with a smile, "We are committed. Getting married at the age of 60 is not good for me. We'll see." Gauri is currently 46 years old. It is said that she is 14 years younger than Aamir Khan.

 

