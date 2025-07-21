Ahaan Panday’s Rise: Net Worth, Career Journey, and Bollywood Debut Highlights
The recently released film Saiyaara is breaking box office records, earning Rs 100 crore worldwide. Here's a look at Ahaan Panday’s net worth and his journey in the Bollywood industry.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Ahaan Pandey has entered the world of Bollywood with director Mohit Suri's film Saiyaara. His acting, action-emotions in the film are being liked a lot, and fans are also praising him.
Let us tell you that Ahaan Pandey is the nephew of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey. Ahaan has been associated with films for a long time, but till now, he was working behind the scenes. However, his debut film Saiyaara, is a blast. Let's know about Ahaan's property and income sources.
According to media reports, Ahaan Pandey owns property worth approximately Rs 41 crore. He earns around Rs 30-35 lakh every month. On the other hand, if we talk about his annual income, it is close to Rs 1 crore.
Ahaan Pandey earns through films, modeling, and brand endorsements. At the same time, he also earns a lot from social media posts.
27-year-old Ahaan Pandey worked as an assistant director before entering the world of acting. He was an assistant director in films like Freaky Ali, The Railway Man, Rock On 2, and Mardaani 2.
Ahaan Pandey completed his schooling at Mumbai's Oberoi International School. According to reports, he used to participate in plays and visual art projects in school. He was fond of listening to stories since childhood.
After completing his schooling, Ahaan Pandey enrolled in the University of Mumbai. From here he obtained a degree in Cinematic Arts. Screenwriting, editing, direction and post-production were part of his studies.