'90% comments are verbal rape': Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee hits back at trolls over her towel pictures

Qala actress Swastika Mukherjee took to her Instagram page and shared pictures of herself draped in a towel. However, it could have gone down better with a lot of social media users, and they started trolling, criticising the actress

Swastika Mukherjee has always been bold and stunning. She expresses herself and does what she wants. The actress recently published a couple of photographs on Instagram in which she is covered in a towel.

Some people, however, were not happy with the post. She shared the photographs to celebrate her physique, which she says is "supposed to be at 40" for her body type. Netizens began mocking the actress for posing in a towel, but she responded with the most appropriate snarky retort.



Swastika wrote in the caption with 6 photos, “Getting mirror selfie ✅ Embracing my boobs as they are supposed to be at 40 for MY BODY TYPE ✅ (no they cannot be like Cameron Diaz’s) Feeling okay with BRA strap marks ✅(for women who wear a bra for more than 12 hours at a stretch these marks stay longer than heartbreaks) Absolutely fine with my freckles, rather in with them ✅ (No they are not some kind of skin disease that needs urgent treatment and they don’t appear with age) Flaunting my ‘chotto jhunti’, when you grow your hair after 15 years this feeling is lit ✅"



However, some social media users tried to shame her for the photos. One person wrote, “In tawal (towel) in bathroom it’s intimate place ..what do u want to show? This is not swastika type I believe."



The actress then replied, “It’s her birth right to get bothered. There is a rule book where women cannot take photos in tawals and post them. Even though the woman concerned is paying for the tawal and the room and her phone and it’s her own Instagram handle "

Later, the actress addressed this incident on the micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter. She wrote, “The photos that urged civilised people on Instagram to verbally rape me.



And the WOMEN turned into messiahs of culture and torch bearers of being the - Sushil Aurat! And the best part is NO ONE READS CAPTION. No idea about the thoughts behind a post. Just tear the woman apart."



Swastika Mukherjee is an actress who mostly works in Bengali films. She was most recently seen in the film 'Qala,' opposite Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan.

Her next Bollywood film, titled 'Love All,' will showcase her alongside Kay Kay Menon. Swastika last appeared in Ayan Chakraborti’s directorial series Nikhoj.

