Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    '90% comments are verbal rape': Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee hits back at trolls over her towel pictures

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 8:12 AM IST

    Qala actress Swastika Mukherjee took to her Instagram page and shared pictures of herself draped in a towel. However, it could have gone down better with a lot of social media users, and they started trolling, criticising the actress

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Swastika Mukherjee has always been bold and stunning. She expresses herself and does what she wants. The actress recently published a couple of photographs on Instagram in which she is covered in a towel.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Some people, however, were not happy with the post. She shared the photographs to celebrate her physique, which she says is "supposed to be at 40" for her body type. Netizens began mocking the actress for posing in a towel, but she responded with the most appropriate snarky retort.
     

    article_image3

    Swastika wrote in the caption with 6 photos, “Getting mirror selfie ✅ Embracing my boobs as they are supposed to be at 40 for MY BODY TYPE ✅ (no they cannot be like Cameron Diaz’s) Feeling okay with BRA strap marks ✅(for women who wear a bra for more than 12 hours at a stretch these marks stay longer than heartbreaks) Absolutely fine with my freckles, rather in with them ✅ (No they are not some kind of skin disease that needs urgent treatment and they don’t appear with age) Flaunting my ‘chotto jhunti’, when you grow your hair after 15 years this feeling is lit ✅"
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, some social media users tried to shame her for the photos. One person wrote, “In tawal (towel) in bathroom it’s intimate place ..what do u want to show? This is not swastika type I believe."
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress then replied, “It’s her birth right to get bothered. There is a rule book where women cannot take photos in tawals and post them. Even though the woman concerned is paying for the tawal and the room and her phone and it’s her own Instagram handle "

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Later, the actress addressed this incident on the micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter. She wrote, “The photos that urged civilised people on Instagram to verbally rape me.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    And the WOMEN turned into messiahs of culture and torch bearers of being the - Sushil Aurat! And the best part is NO ONE READS CAPTION. No idea about the thoughts behind a post. Just tear the woman apart."
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Swastika Mukherjee is an actress who mostly works in Bengali films. She was most recently seen in the film 'Qala,' opposite Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her next Bollywood film, titled 'Love All,' will showcase her alongside Kay Kay Menon. Swastika last appeared in Ayan Chakraborti’s directorial series Nikhoj. 
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    On Chiranjeevi birthday Kalki 2898 AD team shares unseen clip of Prabhas calling it Chiru leaks RBA

    On Chiranjeevi's birthday 'Kalki 2898 AD's team shares unseen clip of Prabhas, calling it ‘Chiru leaks’

    Amber Heard's return as Mera sparks controversy, know details ADC

    Amber Heard's return as Mera sparks controversy, know details

    Bambai Meri Jaan: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary's fil to release on THIS date ADC

    Bambai Meri Jaan: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary's fil to release on THIS date

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's film teaser will drop on THIS day

    Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's film teaser will drop on THIS day

    Priyanka Chopra shows off sexy belly button piercing while on outing with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie ADC

    Priyanka Chopra shows off sexy belly button piercing while on outing with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

    Recent Stories

    On Chiranjeevi birthday Kalki 2898 AD team shares unseen clip of Prabhas calling it Chiru leaks RBA

    On Chiranjeevi's birthday 'Kalki 2898 AD's team shares unseen clip of Prabhas, calling it ‘Chiru leaks’

    Here are 6 genius strategies to help you wake up early morning consistently LMA EAI

    Here are 6 genius strategies to help you wake up early morning consistently

    Daily Horoscope for August 23 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 23, 2023: Difficult day for Pisces, good day for Capricorn & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 23 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 23, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Amber Heard's return as Mera sparks controversy, know details ADC

    Amber Heard's return as Mera sparks controversy, know details

    Recent Videos

    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon