777 Charlie leaked online: Rakshit Shetty, K Kiranraj's film on TamilRockers, Movierulz and other torrent site

777 Charlie, directed by K Kiranraj, is released in cinemas on June 10. And according to many sources, the complete HD movie is accessible for free download on a variety of torrent sites

777 Charlie, directed by K Kiranraj and starring Rakshit Shetty, was released in theatres on June 10. The film has received favourable reviews from reviewers and the general public. Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi are the five languages in which the film was released. The first reviews for 777 Charlie's morning broadcasts have been released.



777 Charlie is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The film is about a dog's relationship with its owner. Fans and dog lovers flocked to theatres throughout the country to see 777 Charlie.



The film touched Rakshit Shetty's fans, who dubbed it a film for pet lovers. Many internet users commented on how touching the film is and how it made them cry. Also Read: 777 Charlie: Know how Rakshit Shetty became a dog lover (Exclusive)

Despite having a good talk and reviews on social media, 777 Charlie has been pirated online on sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Ibomma, and Filmyzilla, among others. However, neither the police nor the film crew could do anything about it. Also Read: 777 Charlie director K Kiranraj Exclusive: Rakshit Shetty and I adopted 'Charlie' the dog