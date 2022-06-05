Vikram actor Kamal Haasan's net worth, family, properties and more

Kamal Haasan is riding high on the success of his film ‘Vikram’ which was released in the theatres on Friday. While his film, co-starring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, continues to mint money at the box office, take a look at the actor’s net worth and more.

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan has been winning the hearts of millions of people with his pan-India release ‘Vikram’. The film marks the veteran actor’s return to the screens after a gap of four long years. Helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj, ‘Vikram’ also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil while Suriya plays a cameo role. On its opening day, ‘Vikram’ made a net collection of Rs 34 crore at the box office, beatings its other two competitors – Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and Adivi Sesh’ ‘Major’ by a huge margin.

While Kamal Haasan's action-thriller film 'Vikram', which was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, continues to make money at the box office, take a look at his net worth, family, properties and more.

Kamal Haasan, a hugely followed star in the Telugu film industry, as well as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries, has a net worth that will blow your mind. The legendary artist who has acted in more than 260 films, can leave you amassed with his fortune. As per the reports, Kamal Haasan owns assets worth hundreds of crores.

His net worth came to be known when he declared it to the Election Commission of India through an affidavit while contesting the last general elections from his own political party, Makkal Neethi Maiam. Even though no candidate from the party could register their win, Kamal Haasan’s net worth did make rounds on the internet.

Kamal Haasan disclosed that he has assets worth Rs 177 crore. The actor, who contested from Coimbatore South Division, revealed in the affidavit that he has Rs 131 crore in real estate whereas Rs 46 crore is in other assets. He also showed that he had debts of nearly Rs 50 crore.

Kamal Haasan is also a recipient of numerous awards including the Rashtrapati award that he received at the age of 6 for ‘kalathur Kannama’, apart from numerous National Awards and other awards. He has also been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri (1990) and Padma Bhushan (2014).

