7 sensual pics of Attack actor Rakul Preet Singh

Attack actress Rakul Preet Singh has been winning the hearts of millions across the country. Take a look at these sensual pictures of the actress that prove why she rules the hearts.

Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Whether is it film industries down South or Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh has charmed everyone with her good looks and acting skills. Rakul made her film debut in 2009 with the Kannada movie ‘Gilli’. From there on, there has been no stopping for the actress as she went to carve her niche in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. On Friday, Rakul’s film ‘Attack’ hit the Indian theatres. The film stars John Abraham in the lead role and also features Jacqueline Fernandez. Meanwhile, take a look at these seven gorgeous pictures of Rakul that define why is the queen of hearts.

Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh, like many others, is also a water baby. While splashing the crystal clear seawater, Rakul seems to be a happy kid who is enjoying her time at the beach. Her navy blue bikini makes her look hotter as she flaunts her body in it. ALSO READ: Rashmika, Mandanna, Samatha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, 5 South beauties you must follow for fitness inspiration

Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Not just blue but this shocking pink bikini also perfectly fits Rakul Preet Singh’s body. The popping colour adds more glow to her while she enjoys her time in deep blue waters.

Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

And here, Rakul Preet Singh shows off her sexy back in blue, white and black stripe swimwear. Don’t forget to notice the beach tan she is proudly flaunting. After all, who doesn’t mind a little time when at the beach? Surely, not Rakul! ALSO READ: Attack movie review: John Abraham turns super-soldier, impresses moviegoers

Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

This monochrome bikini top with a dramatic thigh-high slit skirt in ivory white makes her look hotter than ever. Rakul Preet Singh passes off bold and beautiful vibes in this attire of hers.

Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Look at that glow that Rakul Preet Singh has on her face! If that glow and the infectious smile don’t melt your heart, we don’t know what will! Oh, and don’t miss to check out how beautifully she shows off her backless tie-up top.

Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh looks stunning in this stylish black monokini that she has paired with a printed overlay in colours of red, white and black.

Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram