7 sensual pics of Attack actor Rakul Preet Singh

    Attack actress Rakul Preet Singh has been winning the hearts of millions across the country. Take a look at these sensual pictures of the actress that prove why she rules the hearts.

    Whether is it film industries down South or Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh has charmed everyone with her good looks and acting skills. Rakul made her film debut in 2009 with the Kannada movie ‘Gilli’. From there on, there has been no stopping for the actress as she went to carve her niche in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries.  On Friday, Rakul’s film ‘Attack’ hit the Indian theatres. The film stars John Abraham in the lead role and also features Jacqueline Fernandez. Meanwhile, take a look at these seven gorgeous pictures of Rakul that define why is the queen of hearts.

    Rakul Preet Singh, like many others, is also a water baby. While splashing the crystal clear seawater, Rakul seems to be a happy kid who is enjoying her time at the beach. Her navy blue bikini makes her look hotter as she flaunts her body in it.

    Not just blue but this shocking pink bikini also perfectly fits Rakul Preet Singh’s body. The popping colour adds more glow to her while she enjoys her time in deep blue waters.

    And here, Rakul Preet Singh shows off her sexy back in blue, white and black stripe swimwear. Don’t forget to notice the beach tan she is proudly flaunting. After all, who doesn’t mind a little time when at the beach? Surely, not Rakul!

    This monochrome bikini top with a dramatic thigh-high slit skirt in ivory white makes her look hotter than ever. Rakul Preet Singh passes off bold and beautiful vibes in this attire of hers.

    Look at that glow that Rakul Preet Singh has on her face! If that glow and the infectious smile don’t melt your heart, we don’t know what will! Oh, and don’t miss to check out how beautifully she shows off her backless tie-up top.

    Rakul Preet Singh looks stunning in this stylish black monokini that she has paired with a printed overlay in colours of red, white and black.

    The actress, after making her debut in the Kannada film industry in 2009, entered the Tamil and Telugu film industries in 2011. After having a successful career down South, she debuts opposite Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De in the year 2019.

