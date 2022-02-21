5 lesser-known things you should know about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's rumoured girlfriend Natasha Bassett

Natasha Bassett was seen leaving Elon Musk’s private jet recently. Natasha and the Tesla CEO are rumoured to be ‘dating’.

Image: Getty Images

Rumours about Elon Musk dating actor Natasha Bassett have been going out pretty strong. The 50-year-old Tesla CEO seems to have moved on from his past relationship. And amidst the rumours of them dating, Bassett was seen leaving Musk’s private jet on Thursday, February 17. While leaving Elon’s Musk private jet, Natasha Bassett was reportedly seen trying to hide her identity wearing a long black trench coat and sunglasses. However, as per media reports, the mystery woman exiting Musk’s jet was reported to be Bassett, adding more fuel to their dating rumours. The reports further claimed that the two have been dating for a couple of months. Here are five things that you should know about the 29-year-old actor.

Image: Natasha Bassett/Instagram

Natasha Bassett played Britney Spears on screen: Natasha Bassett had played the role of Britney Spears for a film which was released in 2017, during the early days of #FreeBritney. Even though the film received a lot of criticism, it was a breakout role for Natasha Bassett.

Image: Natasha Bassett/Instagram

She will next be seen in Elvis Presley’s Biopic: Natasha has bagged a big and important role in an upcoming biopic based on the life of Elvis Presley. She will be seen playing the role of Presley’s first girlfriend, Dixie Locke. The lead character, Elvis Presley, will be played by actor Austin Butler while Tom Hanks will be seen as Colonel Tom Parker, Presley’s infamous manager.

Image: Natasha Bassett/Instagram

An Australian by birth: Natasha Bassett was born and brought up in Australia's New South Wales. It was in Australia when she first got her acting opportunity; she played Juliet in Romeo and Juliet with the Australian Theatre. Bassett performed a number of gigs in Australia before she moved to the United States of America where she studied at the Atlantic Acting School. She presently resides in Los Angeles.

Image: Natasha Bassett/Instagram