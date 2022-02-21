  • Facebook
    5 lesser-known things you should know about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's rumoured girlfriend Natasha Bassett

    First Published Feb 21, 2022, 9:38 AM IST
    Natasha Bassett was seen leaving Elon Musk’s private jet recently. Natasha and the Tesla CEO are rumoured to be ‘dating’.

    Rumours about Elon Musk dating actor Natasha Bassett have been going out pretty strong. The 50-year-old Tesla CEO seems to have moved on from his past relationship. And amidst the rumours of them dating, Bassett was seen leaving Musk’s private jet on Thursday, February 17.

    While leaving Elon’s Musk private jet, Natasha Bassett was reportedly seen trying to hide her identity wearing a long black trench coat and sunglasses. However, as per media reports, the mystery woman exiting Musk’s jet was reported to be Bassett, adding more fuel to their dating rumours. The reports further claimed that the two have been dating for a couple of months. Here are five things that you should know about the 29-year-old actor.

    Natasha Bassett played Britney Spears on screen: Natasha Bassett had played the role of Britney Spears for a film which was released in 2017, during the early days of #FreeBritney. Even though the film received a lot of criticism, it was a breakout role for Natasha Bassett.

    ALSO READ: Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: World's 5 tech businessmen lose $85 billion in week

    She will next be seen in Elvis Presley’s Biopic: Natasha has bagged a big and important role in an upcoming biopic based on the life of Elvis Presley. She will be seen playing the role of Presley’s first girlfriend, Dixie Locke. The lead character, Elvis Presley, will be played by actor Austin Butler while Tom Hanks will be seen as Colonel Tom Parker, Presley’s infamous manager.

    An Australian by birth: Natasha Bassett was born and brought up in Australia’s New South Wales. It was in Australia when she first got her acting opportunity; she played Juliet in Romeo and Juliet with the Australian Theatre. Bassett performed a number of gigs in Australia before she moved to the United States of America where she studied at the Atlantic Acting School. She presently resides in Los Angeles.

    ALSO READ: ‘Working through lot of challenges,' says CEO Elon Musk on Tesla's launch in India

    Natasha’s love for hiking: If one goes by her social media activity, Natasha Bassett appears to be an avid hiker. She has also been to America’s most renowned hiking destinations such as the Grand Canyon. Bassett has posted several hiking pictures and videos which are pinned to her Instagram profile.

    Vocal about animal rights and global warming: Natasha Bassett often speaks up on several issues including animal rights and global warming. She also shares posts on her social media on these issues.

