5 Kannada TV actresses who settled abroad after hit serials
Kannada Actress: Some Kannada actresses have delivered super-hit serials and are now living abroad. After getting married, they are residing overseas with their husbands and children. So, who are they?
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Who are they?
Because these actresses are abroad, they can't act in serials. Viewers wish for them to act in serials and appear on screen again.
Nayana Puttaswamy-Charan
'Chitte Hejje' serial actress and Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 contestant Nayana Puttaswamy is married to Charan. Charan works as a scientist in America.
Rajeshwari Parthasarathy
Actress Rajeshwari Parthasarathy, who shone as Chandrika in the Agnisakshi serial, is in Australia. Married to Kalyan Krish, she has a daughter. She left 'Agnisakshi' midway and moved to Australia after her marriage.
Archana Laksminarasimhaswamy
Manedevru serial actress Archana Laksminarasimhaswamy is in America after marrying Vignesh Sharma. She is now the mother of Viyara Sharma. She also acted in Tamil serials, including 'Madhubala'.
Sneha-Ryan
Sneha, who acted in the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' serial, is married to Ryan from Russia. They have a son. Sneha, who was in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5, is also a choreographer.
Neha Gowda
Neha Gowda, who participated in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 3, is married to a man named Bhargav. She also participated in the 'Dancing Star' reality show.