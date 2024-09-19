Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 Luxurious restaurants in Hyderabad owned by Tollywood stars

    Tollywood Actors: Indian film actors are earning crores of rupees through various businesses in addition to acting.

    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

    Naga Chaitanya

    There are many good restaurants in Hyderabad that serve delicious food. One such top restaurant is 'Shoyu' located on Hitech City Road in Gouri Hills area.  Shoyu means soy sauce, this hotel, which serves Japanese cuisine in large quantities, belongs to famous actor Naga Chaitanya.

     

    Rana Daggubati

    There is a film city in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. 'Sanctuary' is a restaurant that everyone who comes to this city likes to visit.  The ownership of this restaurant, which serves a variety of food with good quality, belongs to the famous actor Rana Daggubati. He has said on many platforms that this restaurant is his childhood dream.

     

    Allu Arjun

    As if to compete with actor Rana's hotel, the restaurant 'Buffalo Wild Wings' has been operating in the same Jubilee House area since 2017. The chicken dishes available here are very popular. Not only that, it is notable that this is a restaurant opened only for women. From the customers who come here to those who work in the restaurant, everyone is a woman. The owner of this wonderful restaurant is Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun.

     

    Sundeep Kishan

    There is a restaurant called 'Vivah Bhojanambu' in the nearby Secunderabad area of Hyderabad. Andhra dishes are very famous here, this is a good place to taste the local dishes when you go to Hyderabad. It is noteworthy that the owner of this restaurant is actor Sundeep Kishan, who recently gained fame again by acting with actor Dhanush.

     

