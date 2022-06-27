Virender Sehwag calls for Rohit Sharma to be removed as T20I captain, here's why

Rohit Sharma took over India's T20I captaincy reins from Virat Kohli just last year. However, Virender Sehwag feels he should be dropped as the T20I captain, and here's why.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma oversees the Men in Blue across formats. It all started with the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), as he took over the role from Virat Kohli, with the latter stepping down following India's disastrous outing in the ICC T20 World Cup last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where it was ousted in the group stage. Gradually, he also took over in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Tests, as Kohli relinquished those duties, while India has done decently under Rohit's stint so far. However, legendary former Indian opener Virender Sehwag feels Rohit should be done away with as the captain in the shortest form.

Since taking over the leadership duties, Rohit has not regularly featured in all matches for India due to injuries. In the same light, Sehwag feels that stepping down from the T20Is would allow him to manage his workload better. "If the Indian team management has someone else in mind as captain in the T20 format, then I think Rohit could be relieved, and the following can be taken into consideration going forward," he told PTI. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test - Will Virat Kohli lead if Rohit Sharma misses out?

"One, that would allow Rohit to manage his workload and mental fatigue, given his age. Two, once someone new is appointed as captain in T20s, it would also allow Rohit to take breaks and rejuvenate himself to lead India in both Tests and ODIs. If the Indian think-tank still wants to pursue the same policy, which is to let one man lead India in all the three formats, then I still believe Rohit Sharma is the best man for it," added Sehwag.

Meanwhile, discussing India's combinations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, Sehwag feels that options spoil India. "India has options aplenty when it comes to hard hitters in T20s. However, I would vouch for Rohit, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul as the top three batters for the World Cup in Australia. The right-hand and left-hand combination of Rohit and Kishan, or for that matter, Ishan and Rahul, could be quite interesting for the World T20," he analysed. ALSO READ: IND vs IRE 2022: 'Ultimate goal is to get better for T20 World Cup' - Hardik Pandya

