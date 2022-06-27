Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Will Virat Kohli lead if Rohit Sharma misses out?

    First Published Jun 27, 2022, 1:42 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma is suffering from COVID, while his status as the Indian skipper is doubtful for the Edgbaston Test on Friday. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Sharma reveals if Virat Kohli would lead the side in the Test.

    Image credit: Getty

    India is touring England to finish off the fifth and final Test from last year's tour that got postponed due to a COVID outbreak in the Indian camp. With the rescheduled Test slated to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from Friday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID, and his status for the Test is in doubt. While the team management will need to take a call on the new skipper to lead the side if Rohit misses out, speculations of former skipper Virat Kohli returning for the Test have been on the rise. Notably, Kohli led the side last year during the tour, under whom the side is leading the series 2-1.

    Image credit: Getty

    However, is Kohli seriously considering a one-time return as the skipper? Not according to his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, who tells IANS, "He was not sacked or removed. He left the captaincy. So, I don't think he will lead the Indian Test side again. I'm not sure what the selectors or the BCCI are planning? Virat happens to be a team-man and wants India to perform well and contribute to the team, which I believe he has been doing very well."

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test - Mayank Agarwal called up over Rohit Sharma's COVID fears

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking on Kohli's unstable performance across formats, without an international century for nearly three years now, Rajkumar said, "No, he is not at all under pressure. Contributing to the team and India's victory is more important for him rather than getting his hundred. He never goes after records. So, as long as he's doing well and is contributing well with the bat, he is not worried about his milestone."

    Image credit: Getty

    "I think he played well [vs Leicestershire in the warm-up tie] and got some 60-odd runs in the second innings. He looked in great touch, and I suppose he will continue that in the upcoming series. Virat is a type of player who works on his batting based on the requirements per the conditions. He keeps adding a few shots in his armoury to counter or adjust with the condition where he plays."

