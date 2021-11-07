  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Afghanistan, Bangladesh seal Super 12 berth for next T20 World Cup; Sri Lanka, Windies to play qualifiers

    First Published Nov 7, 2021, 1:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Super 12 berths for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup were confirmed on Saturday, with Afghanistan and Bangladesh sealing their place, while Sri Lanka and Windies will have to go through Qualifiers.

    Afghanistan, Bangladesh seal Super 12 berth for next T20 World Cup; Sri Lanka, Windies to play qualifiers-ayh

    The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is currently happening in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is nearly done with the Super 12 stage, with the qualifiers for the semis almost finalised. As a result, the teams to participate in the Super 12 stage of the next edition, to be held next year (2022), have also been finalised.

     

    ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021 - South Africa fails to qualify for semis despite 10-run win over England

    Afghanistan, Bangladesh seal Super 12 berth for next T20 World Cup; Sri Lanka, Windies to play qualifiers-ayh

    Based on the current ICC T20I Rankings, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have sealed their berth for the next edition in Australia. However, former champion Sri Lanka and defending Windies have failed to earn a direct entry into the Super 12 due to their poor rankings for underperformance in the competition this term and will have to go through the Qualifiers.

     

    ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021 - If New Zealand loses to Afghanistan, questions will be raised, warns Shoaib Akhtar

    Afghanistan, Bangladesh seal Super 12 berth for next T20 World Cup; Sri Lanka, Windies to play qualifiers-ayh

    As per the existing International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, the winner and runner-up, along with the six top-ranked sides, earn direct entry into the tournament. Therefore, based on the current competition's performance and the rankings, England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia are the ones who have sealed their Super 12s berth, having done enough until the cut-off date of November 15.

     

    ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021 - Australia virtually seals semis berth with win over Windies, fate hinges on South Africa

    Afghanistan, Bangladesh seal Super 12 berth for next T20 World Cup; Sri Lanka, Windies to play qualifiers-ayh

    Windies has slipped to tenth after its loss to Australia on Saturday, while Lanka is on ninth. Along with them, Namibia and Scotland will also be featuring in the Qualifiers next year. On the other hand, Bangladesh has climbed to eighth, along with Afghanistan at seventh.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri to coach Ahmedabad franchise?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri to coach Ahmedabad franchise?

    Video Icon
    VVS Laxman favourite to replace Rahul Dravid as NCA head-ayh

    VVS Laxman favourite to replace Rahul Dravid as NCA head

    Video Icon
    Photos KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's photos that prove they are the adorable and goofy couple - drb

    (Photos) KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's photos that prove they are the adorable and goofy couple

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs SCO (Group 2, Super 12): Records and stats tumble as India humbles Scotland by 8 wickets to bolster semis hopes-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Records tumble as India humbles Scotland by 8 wickets to bolster semis hopes

    Video Icon
    Rahul Dravid takes over as India head coach: Rohit Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar share their views-ayh

    Rahul Dravid takes over as India head coach: Rohit Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar share their views

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    PM Narendra Modi yet again tops Global Leader Approval ratings with 70% score, beats Angela Merkel, Biden-dnm

    PM Narendra Modi yet again tops Global Leader Approval ratings with 70% score, beats Angela Merkel, Biden

    Video Icon
    Amazon seeks approval US regulators 4,500 additional satellites for internet expansion gcw

    Amazon seeks approval from US regulators to deploy 4,500 additional satellites for internet expansion project

    Video Icon
    Katrina Kaif Raveena Tandon Netizens divided between Tip Tip song gcw

    Katrina Kaif vs Raveena Tandon: Netizens divided between different versions of 'Tip Tip' song

    Video Icon
    Does Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan's living room painting cost more than 3BHK in Indira Nagar, Bangalore? (Read) RCB

    Does Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan's living room painting cost more than 3BHK in Indira Nagar, Bangalore? (Read)

    Video Icon
    India lifts ban on Italian defence equipment maker giant Leonardo-dnm

    India lifts ban on Italian defence equipment maker giant Leonardo

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon
    NASA Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon-dnm

    NASA’s Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon

    Video Icon
    Strong solar flare expected to light up polar regions of Earth this Diwali-dnm

    Strong solar flare expected to light up polar regions of Earth this Diwali

    Video Icon
    Honour attack Kerala CCTV Man thrashed for refusing to convert VPN

    Honour attack in Kerala: Man thrashed for refusing to convert

    Video Icon
    desktopAdmobileAd