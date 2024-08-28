South African cricketing legend Jonty Rhodes enjoys local cuisine at Bengaluru's Electronic City

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes has an unbreakable bond with India. He recently visited Electronic City in Bengaluru and enjoyed a meal of chapati. During his visit, he also addressed a long-standing doubt of a fan. 

    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    Former South African cricketer and one of the greatest fielders of all time, Jonty Rhodes, frequently visits India. He has also developed a liking for local Indian cuisine.

    Recently, Jonty Rhodes visited Bengaluru, the Silicon City of India, for work. During his visit, he enjoyed local delicacies at a restaurant in Electronic City.

    Rhodes shared a photo of himself enjoying dal and chapati/roti at a restaurant in Electronic City, which has garnered appreciation from netizens.

    Rhodes praised the food in Bengaluru, saying, "Electronic City has some great business parks. In the midst of it all, Gurnath Shankar Natyekar on Neeladri Road is a hidden gem for food."

    A netizen named Pawan Rai asked Rhodes a question that had been on his mind since childhood. He referred to the 1997 final between India and South Africa, which was abandoned due to rain. Sachin Tendulkar had hit a square cut that Rhodes caught. The fan believed the ball had bounced before Rhodes caught it and asked for clarification.

    Jonty Rhodes, noticing the question on his 'X' account, responded to Pawan Rai, clarifying that the ball had not bounced, thus putting an end to the fan's long-standing doubt.

    The fact that Rhodes, despite being a celebrity and former cricketer, took the time to address a fan's query highlights his humility.

