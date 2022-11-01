Snehasish Ganguly takes charge as CAB president; extends olive branch to Wriddhiman Saha

Snehasish Ganguly has replaced Avishek Dalmiya as the new CAB president after his brother Sourav Ganguly pulled out of the race. Meanwhile, he has hopes for Wriddhiman Saha to return to Bengal.

Image credit: PTI

On Monday, the newly-elected president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Snehasish Ganguly, expanded an olive branch to veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, who left Bengal to join Tripura on a discordant note. He had left Bengal following a fallout with a CAB official and marked himself "unavailable" for Bengal upon learning that he was on the national radar no longer. Wriddhiman later joined Tripura as a mentor-cum-player, ending his 15-year affinity with the CAB. Taking over from Avishek Dalmiya as the CAB president, Snehasish said he still shares a "cordial relationship" with Saha and hoped for the 38-year-old veteran to return to his homeland.

Image credit: Getty

"Wriddhi is Bengal's pride. Only Sourav (113) and Pankaj Roy (43) have played more Test matches than him from Bengal. He has given a lot to Bengal, and he still has plenty more to give," Snehasish said after unanimously being elected as CAB president during its 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM). CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: PTI

"We still share a very cordial relationship with Wriddhi, and we believe he will return to play for Bengal again. I would be glad if he came back. It won't be right to disturb him since he's busy with the season. But, once the season gets over, I will try and talk with him. The door for him will always be open, and we'll be more than happy to welcome him back," added Snehasish.

Image credit: PTI

Days after he was not given a second term as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, legendary former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly expressed his interest in contesting for the CAB's top post. However, he made a U-turn and paved the way for his elder brother. ALSO READ: END OF ROAD FOR DINESH KARTHIK, RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN? BCCI BEGINS T20 TRANSITION?

Image credit: PTI

The other office bearers in Snehasish's office are vice-president Amalendu Biswas, secretary Naresh Ojha, joint secretary Debabrata Das and treasurer Prabir Chakraborty. All of them were elected unopposed. Snehasish declared his priority would be to take cricket to the next level in Bengal and construct a more promising supply chain for the Indian side.

Image credit: PTI

"I want to take Bengal cricket to new heights. The players are the assets... No matter how well we plan, they are the ones who will deliver. I hope we create a better supply line for Indian cricket," he voiced. Among other things, Snehasish said that the iconic Eden Gardens would be renovated before the World Cup, including replacing the LEDs in floodlights and facelifting the Club House and gallery. ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya to lead India's T20 squad in New Zealand; Sikhar Dhawan named captain for ODIs

Image credit: PTI