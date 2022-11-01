Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Snehasish Ganguly takes charge as CAB president; extends olive branch to Wriddhiman Saha

    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

    Snehasish Ganguly has replaced Avishek Dalmiya as the new CAB president after his brother Sourav Ganguly pulled out of the race. Meanwhile, he has hopes for Wriddhiman Saha to return to Bengal.

    Image credit: PTI

    On Monday, the newly-elected president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Snehasish Ganguly, expanded an olive branch to veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, who left Bengal to join Tripura on a discordant note. He had left Bengal following a fallout with a CAB official and marked himself "unavailable" for Bengal upon learning that he was on the national radar no longer. Wriddhiman later joined Tripura as a mentor-cum-player, ending his 15-year affinity with the CAB. Taking over from Avishek Dalmiya as the CAB president, Snehasish said he still shares a "cordial relationship" with Saha and hoped for the 38-year-old veteran to return to his homeland.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Wriddhi is Bengal's pride. Only Sourav (113) and Pankaj Roy (43) have played more Test matches than him from Bengal. He has given a lot to Bengal, and he still has plenty more to give," Snehasish said after unanimously being elected as CAB president during its 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM).

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: PTI

    "We still share a very cordial relationship with Wriddhi, and we believe he will return to play for Bengal again. I would be glad if he came back. It won't be right to disturb him since he's busy with the season. But, once the season gets over, I will try and talk with him. The door for him will always be open, and we'll be more than happy to welcome him back," added Snehasish.

    Image credit: PTI

    Days after he was not given a second term as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, legendary former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly expressed his interest in contesting for the CAB's top post. However, he made a U-turn and paved the way for his elder brother.

    ALSO READ: END OF ROAD FOR DINESH KARTHIK, RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN? BCCI BEGINS T20 TRANSITION?

    Image credit: PTI

    The other office bearers in Snehasish's office are vice-president Amalendu Biswas, secretary Naresh Ojha, joint secretary Debabrata Das and treasurer Prabir Chakraborty. All of them were elected unopposed. Snehasish declared his priority would be to take cricket to the next level in Bengal and construct a more promising supply chain for the Indian side.

    Image credit: PTI

    "I want to take Bengal cricket to new heights. The players are the assets... No matter how well we plan, they are the ones who will deliver. I hope we create a better supply line for Indian cricket," he voiced. Among other things, Snehasish said that the iconic Eden Gardens would be renovated before the World Cup, including replacing the LEDs in floodlights and facelifting the Club House and gallery.

    ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya to lead India's T20 squad in New Zealand; Sikhar Dhawan named captain for ODIs

    Image credit: PTI

    Outgoing president Avishek Dalmiya sounded: "It was indeed an honour and privilege to lead the CAB, and I have tried my best to serve Bengal cricket to the best of my ability and tried my best that transparency is maintained. We also have grand plans to ensure that Eden Gardens would remain one of the best stadiums the world has ever seen."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    End of road for Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin? BCCI begins T20 transition?-ayh

    End of road for Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin? BCCI begins T20 transition?

    Hardik Pandya to lead India T20 squad in New Zealand; Sikhar Dhawan named captain for ODIs snt

    Hardik Pandya to lead India's T20 squad in New Zealand; Sikhar Dhawan named captain for ODIs

    Are elite sportspersons prepping enough for life after retirement? Wasim Akram's case indicates they need to-ayh

    Are elite sportspersons prepping enough for life after retirement? Wasim Akram's case indicates they need to

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs IRE: Aaron Finch overpowers Lorcan Tucker as Australia wins by 42 runs against Ireland, twitter reacts-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs IRE: Finch overpowers Tucker as Australia wins by 42 runs

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli irked by privacy invasion after hotel staff posts his room video online-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli irked by 'privacy invasion' after hotel staff posts his room video online

    Recent Stories

    Why Chinese protesting COVID lockdowns are singing Bappi Lahiri s Jimmy Jimmy gcw

    Why Chinese protesting COVID lockdowns are singing Bappi Lahiri's 'Jimmy, Jimmy...'

    Rambha Car Accident: Bollywood actress and her daughter Sasha hospitalised for treatment-Reports RBA

    Rambha Car Accident: Bollywood actress' daughter Sasha have been hospitalised-Reports

    End of road for Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin? BCCI begins T20 transition?-ayh

    End of road for Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin? BCCI begins T20 transition?

    Priyanka Chopra is back in 'Bay'; Jetlagged and enjoying Karan Johar's show with Cheetos- (Pictures inside) RBA

    Priyanka Chopra is back in 'Bay'; Jetlagged and enjoying Karan Johar's show with Cheetos- (Pictures inside)

    Gujarat hospital repaired painted ahead of PM Modi visit to meet Morbi tragedy injured Congress shares pic gcw

    Gujarat hospital repaired, painted ahead of PM’s visit to meet Morbi tragedy injured; Congress shares pic

    Recent Videos

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon