PAK vs AUS 2021-22: Steven Smith pulls out of ODIs and T20Is due to elbow issue

Steven Smith had a splendid outing during the Test series in Pakistan. However, his ongoing issues with his elbow have forced him to pull out of the white-ball leg.

Steven Smith was on a roll during the Test series, during Australia's ongoing tour of Pakistan. However, he has been having an issue with his elbow of late. As a result, he has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball leg of the tour, comprising three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a Twenty20 International (T20I).

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Australian selectors are confident of the batting depth in the squad, and Smith's absence is unlikely to affect it. He will be flying home along with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and David Warner. On the other hand, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will also be unavailable following his marriage last week.

"It's disappointing to miss these matches against Pakistan, but after chatting with the medical staff, I can see the need to take a break at this time. I do not regard this as a major issue, but by staying on top of things now, we can ensure that it doesn't become something more significant further down the line," Smith said following his pull out of the limited-overs series. ALSO READ: Legends, pundits and fans applaud Australia as Pat Cummins and Co create history on Pakistan soil

After going unsold during the mega auction last month, Smith will not be in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He is expected to rest for around a couple of months before touring Sri Lanka for all formats from June 7. Chairman of selectors George Bailey felt that given the packed calendar for Australia from June, it is not worth risking Smith for the remaining four matches in Pakistan.

Image credit: Getty