PAK vs WI 2022, Multan ODI: Azam scripts record with his 17th ODI century, surpasses Kohli

Pakistan defeated the Windies by five wickets in the Multan ODI on Wednesday. Skipper Babar Azam slammed his 17th ODI century and scripted a unique record.

Image credit: PTI

On Wednesday, Pakistan was involved in opening One-Day International (ODI) against the Windies at the Multan International Cricket Stadium. The hosts rode to a quick five-wicket win over the visitors in the three-match series. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was the match's star, playing a captain's knock, as he scored a 107-ball 103 that included nine fours. With this knock, he scripted a record, which was his third successive ton in the format. As a result, he became the first batter to do the same on two separate occasions. His last such stint was back in 2016, against the same side.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In his last such stint, Azam had scored 120, 123, and 117 consecutively. In the meantime, he also scored his 1,000th run in the format as the skipper. Interestingly, he went past former Indian skipper Virat Kohli to become the fastest to do so, in just 13 innings, compared to the latter's 17. ALSO READ: IND vs SA T20Is - KL Rahul "gutted" after groin injury ruled him out of series

Image Credit: Getty Images